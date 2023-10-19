Canada taking ‘necessary time’ to probe hospital blast in Gaza: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is working with allies to determine “exactly what happened” in the blast at a hospital in Gaza earlier this week that has become a flashpoint in the Israel-Hamas war.

Trudeau said at a news conference in Ottawa today that Canada is taking the “necessary time” to probe a blast that the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry says left hundreds dead.

Hamas is blaming the Israeli military for the blast, but Israel has denied any involvement, saying it has images that it says show a Palestinian militant group misfired on the hospital.

Pressure began to mount on Trudeau to clarify which side he thinks is responsible after United States President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to the region Wednesday that it appeared the hospital blast was perpetrated “by the other team, not you.”

Trudeau had said when news of the blast first emerged that what happened was “unacceptable” and “not legal” under the international laws that govern war.

Trudeau says today the conflict is having a “deep, direct, personal impact” on communities in Canada and adds that his government will “look carefully” before drawing any final conclusions.