Person killed in fire at downtown Toronto seniors building

One person suffered critical injuries in a fire at a seniors building in downtown Toronto on Sunday. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 11, 2026 6:33 am.

Last Updated May 11, 2026 8:21 am.

Toronto Fire Services says one person has died after being rescued from the eighth floor of a seniors building on Yonge Street late on Sunday.

Crews were called to 423 Yonge Street near Gerrard Street East, where firefighters were met with heavy smoke and heat in the unit.

They located an occupant on an upper floor in their bed and brought them out of the building around 10 p.m. The individual was transported to the hospital in critical condition where they were pronounced dead.

The person has not been identified at this point.

The fire itself has since been extinguished, and officials say there is no active threat to the rest of the building. Toronto Fire confirmed that the address is a Toronto Community Housing seniors’ residence.

Toronto police wouldn’t comment due to the ongoing investigation, but noted that the blaze is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop says the Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.

“I expect the investigation will last long into the day. All questions related to smoke alarms or fire code compliance of this building that will be assessed as part of the post fire inspection and the investigation,” said Jessop.

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