Scarborough councillor Kandavel ‘surprised’ he is under OPP investigation

Toronto councillor Parthi Kandavel says he is currently the subject of an Ontario Provincial Police investigation.

The Scarborough Southwest councillor said in a social media post on Sunday that he was “surprised” to learn of the investigation, but provided no further details as to the nature of the probe.

“I’ve worked hard to earn the trust of the people of Scarborough Southwest, which I take seriously. I’ve strived to maintain the highest standards of ethics and integrity and will address any allegations that suggest otherwise,” he wrote.

“I’m still learning more about the investigation and the nature of the allegations, and will share more as I can.”

CityNews reached out to the OPP for more details, but had yet to receive a response.

It’s unclear if the investigation will affect Kandavel’s plans to run in the upcoming municipal elections this fall. As of Friday, he had not registered as a candidate.

Kandavel has represented Scarborough Southwest since winning a byelection in 2023 after Gary Crawford left City Hall in order to run provincially for the Progressive Conservatives. The former TDSB trustee defeated Kevin Rupasinghe by almost 800 votes.