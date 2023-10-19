Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

The One
Artist rendition of The One. (Mizrahi Developments)

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 19, 2023 4:38 pm.

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and costs overruns that left it $1.6 billion in debt.

Lenders forced the project into receivership after claiming the developers failed to make payments on those growing debts.

The One — an 85 storey hotel, condo and retail development by Sam Mizahi and Jenny Coco — was supposed to be finished by December 2022 at a cost of $1.4 billion.


So far, concrete columns and walls have only been poured up to the 40th floor with a projected completion date of March, 2025, according to court documents filed by lender KEB Hana Bank, a South Korea-based financial institution

The project is also expected to run $600 million over budget, according to the documents.

Apple Inc., was reportedly slated to open its flagship store in the main floor of The One’s retail space. But the court documents state: “The Project recently lost its anchor retail tenant and no replacement anchor tenant has been secured.”

Alvarez and Marsal Canada Inc., has been appointed the receiver and manager and will have access to $315 million to continue construction, the court documents reveal.  

Mirazhi Inc. will remain the general contractor on the project.

A FAQ on the Alvarez and Marsal Canada Inc., website attempts to sum up what went wrong with the project.  

“Over the last few years, like many other large-scale construction projects, The One Project has faced various economic headwinds, including impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions and unanticipated work stoppages, which together with other factors have resulted in material cost overages and extended construction timelines.

“The principal purpose of the receivership proceedings is to create a stabilized environment to allow for the continued construction of The One Project, to obtain additional financing required for that ongoing construction, and to assess and implement the best means of maximizing the value of The One Project.”

Alvarez and Marsal Canada says previous sale agreements will be reviewed in the near future “in conjunction with a review of the fair market value of the applicable unit to determine what, if any, steps will be taken with respect to these agreements.”

As of August 31, 2023, 70 residential units at The One remain unsold.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Ontario's English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. OECTA President Rene Jansen in de Wal says a vote in favour of strike action does not necessarily...

2h ago

One-on-one with Olivia Chow as she marks 100 days as Toronto Mayor
One-on-one with Olivia Chow as she marks 100 days as Toronto Mayor

Friday will mark 100 days since Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took office. CityNews has reviewed what she has managed to tackle in the first few months of her tenure, but how does Chow believe she has done...

29m ago

NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement
NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement

An Ontario NDP MPP is threatening to sue Premier Doug Ford after he made a public statement that she claims has tarnished her reputation. Sarah Jama, the MPP for Hamilton Centre, has given Ford seven...

44m ago

Ontario woman wanted for attempted murder stabbed victim multiple times: police
Ontario woman wanted for attempted murder stabbed victim multiple times: police

Peel Regional Police say a woman is wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a female victim multiple times in Mississauga. Authorities responded to a stabbing call in the area of McLaughlin...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Ontario's English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. OECTA President Rene Jansen in de Wal says a vote in favour of strike action does not necessarily...

2h ago

One-on-one with Olivia Chow as she marks 100 days as Toronto Mayor
One-on-one with Olivia Chow as she marks 100 days as Toronto Mayor

Friday will mark 100 days since Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took office. CityNews has reviewed what she has managed to tackle in the first few months of her tenure, but how does Chow believe she has done...

29m ago

NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement
NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement

An Ontario NDP MPP is threatening to sue Premier Doug Ford after he made a public statement that she claims has tarnished her reputation. Sarah Jama, the MPP for Hamilton Centre, has given Ford seven...

44m ago

Ontario woman wanted for attempted murder stabbed victim multiple times: police
Ontario woman wanted for attempted murder stabbed victim multiple times: police

Peel Regional Police say a woman is wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a female victim multiple times in Mississauga. Authorities responded to a stabbing call in the area of McLaughlin...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.

3h ago

2:30
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

5h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.

21h ago

2:44
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition

For residents of a downtown apartment building facing demolition, there is agonizing uncertainty around facing displacement during a housing crisis. Caryn Ceolin with the fight to save their building.

22h ago

3:29
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet

The Ford government wants to censure NDP MPP Sarah Jama for her social media post following the Hamas attack while members of the Muslim community appeal for politicians to present a united front and call for peace.

23h ago

More Videos