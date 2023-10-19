Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and costs overruns that left it $1.6 billion in debt.

Lenders forced the project into receivership after claiming the developers failed to make payments on those growing debts.

The One — an 85 storey hotel, condo and retail development by Sam Mizahi and Jenny Coco — was supposed to be finished by December 2022 at a cost of $1.4 billion.



So far, concrete columns and walls have only been poured up to the 40th floor with a projected completion date of March, 2025, according to court documents filed by lender KEB Hana Bank, a South Korea-based financial institution

The project is also expected to run $600 million over budget, according to the documents.

Apple Inc., was reportedly slated to open its flagship store in the main floor of The One’s retail space. But the court documents state: “The Project recently lost its anchor retail tenant and no replacement anchor tenant has been secured.”

Alvarez and Marsal Canada Inc., has been appointed the receiver and manager and will have access to $315 million to continue construction, the court documents reveal.

Mirazhi Inc. will remain the general contractor on the project.

A FAQ on the Alvarez and Marsal Canada Inc., website attempts to sum up what went wrong with the project.

“Over the last few years, like many other large-scale construction projects, The One Project has faced various economic headwinds, including impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions and unanticipated work stoppages, which together with other factors have resulted in material cost overages and extended construction timelines.

“The principal purpose of the receivership proceedings is to create a stabilized environment to allow for the continued construction of The One Project, to obtain additional financing required for that ongoing construction, and to assess and implement the best means of maximizing the value of The One Project.”

Alvarez and Marsal Canada says previous sale agreements will be reviewed in the near future “in conjunction with a review of the fair market value of the applicable unit to determine what, if any, steps will be taken with respect to these agreements.”

As of August 31, 2023, 70 residential units at The One remain unsold.