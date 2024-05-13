Arrest made in fatal assault of man in downtown Toronto

One man has been arrested in the violent and fatal assault of another man in the city’s downtown core over the weekend, Toronto police said.

Homicide detectives say just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, a man was visiting a medical clinic in the Dalhousie and Shuter streets area.

As he was leaving, he was approached by another man and following an interaction, the suspect allegedly slashed the victim in the neck with what investigators say was a “make-shift” edged weapon.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man was identified as 50-year-old Jamie Richardson of Toronto.

On Monday, authorities said 50-year-old Joseph Anthony Emery of Toronto was arrested. He’s been charged with second-degree murder. The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

Investigators believe both men were unknown to one another.

“We have no information that they knew each other; as far as we know, they’re strangers,” said Det. Sgt. Henri Marsman. “It wasn’t completely random, there was some sort of aim to approaching this person.”