Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly prosecuted after being by racially targeted by gate agent

FILE - Marlon Wayans attends the "Marlon" FYC Event at UCB Theatre, June 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. In a court filing Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, Wayans said he is being unfairly prosecuted for disturbing the peace over a dispute with an airline employee he alleges targeted him because of his race. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By Colleen Slevin, The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2023 7:14 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 7:42 pm.

DENVER (AP) — Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly prosecuted for disturbing the peace over a dispute with an airline employee who he alleges targeted him because of his race.

Attorneys for Wayans, who is Black, made the allegations in a court filing Thursday that asked for dismissal of the case stemming from a luggage dispute at Denver’s airport.

Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace, a municipal violation, in June, police said. According to the court filing, a United Airlines gate agent told him he could not get on a flight to Kansas City with three bags. The gate agent apparently tried to physically block Wayans from getting on the flight after he consolidated his luggage into two bags to conform with airline policy, the filing said. He boarded anyway and was later asked to get off the plane before it departed.

While Wayans worked to rearrange his luggage, the gate agent kept allowing white passengers with three bags to board the flight, according to the court filing, which included still photos of surveillance video of white passengers with yellow arrows pointing to each of their bags. About 140 people boarded the flight, it said, many with three bags and oversized bags which violated the airline’s policy.

Wayans’ lawyers say the gate agent racially discriminated against him and that Denver prosecutors, by continuing to pursue charges against him, are perpetuating that discrimination and denying his right to equal protection under the law.

“The City of Denver’s position is an affront to constitutional and social equity principles,” Wayans’ lawyers said.

A telephone message and an email to the city attorney’s office were not immediately returned. United did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In a statement issued by United in June to questions about what happened to Wayans, the airline said an unnamed customer “pushed past” an employee at the jet bridge and attempted to board the plane.

According to statements recorded on police body camera and cited in the filing, the gate agent told officers that Wayans “shoved” “pushed” or “elbowed” him as the comedian boarded the plane, which Wayans’ lawyers say is a lie. They say Wayans may have brushed shoulders with the agent as he boarded.

The police officers who investigated were doubtful that any crime had been committed, according to the filing, but the gate agent asked that charges be pursued.

Colleen Slevin, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

2h ago

Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broke out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

1h ago

Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Ontario's English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. OECTA President Rene Jansen in de Wal says a vote in favour of strike action does not necessarily...

5h ago

Ontario carjacking task force makes several arrests, recovers stolen vehicles in GTA
Ontario carjacking task force makes several arrests, recovers stolen vehicles in GTA

Toronto police say the provincial carjacking joint task force has stayed busy with multiple arrests in stolen vehicle investigations spanning the GTA. Authorities responded to a carjacking call on...

2h ago

Top Stories

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

2h ago

Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broke out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

1h ago

Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Ontario's English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. OECTA President Rene Jansen in de Wal says a vote in favour of strike action does not necessarily...

5h ago

Ontario carjacking task force makes several arrests, recovers stolen vehicles in GTA
Ontario carjacking task force makes several arrests, recovers stolen vehicles in GTA

Toronto police say the provincial carjacking joint task force has stayed busy with multiple arrests in stolen vehicle investigations spanning the GTA. Authorities responded to a carjacking call on...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.

2h ago

3:32
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership

Toronto is well known for endless condo development construction. However one new build in a prominent area that has fallen on hard times. PLUS, we pay tribute to a GTA hamburger legend. Richard Southern reports.

2h ago

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.

6h ago

2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

2h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.
More Videos