Alberta livestock producers affected by drought to receive aid to offset costs

The governments of Alberta and Canada are to provide $165 million to support livestock producers affected by drought and extreme weather conditions.

The Canada-Alberta Drought Livestock Assistance program is aimed at livestock producers with grazing animals.

Alberta Agriculture Minister RJ Sigurdson says it will allow those in need to apply for financial support to cover losses they incurred to manage and maintain their breeding herds.

He says eligible producers could access up to $150 per head for breeding animals.

Under the cost-share deal, the federal government is providing $99 million and Alberta is to chip in another $66 million.

Sigurdson says it has been a rough year for many livestock producers and he’s hopeful the program will tide them over until next season.

“This year’s drought and excessive heat has resulted in our ranchers facing extra costs due to lost grazing days. We recognize their stress as the winter-feeding months approach,” Sigurdson said.

“This program will help alleviate some of the cost pressures, and support producers in protecting their livelihoods while they continue to put food on tables.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press