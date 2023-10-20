Philippine military ordered to stop using artificial intelligence apps due to security risks

FILE- Filipino troopers stand during rites at the 126th founding anniversary of the Philippine Army at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig, Philippines on March 22, 2023. The Philippine defense chief has ordered all defense personnel and the 163,000-member military to refrain from using online tech tools that use artificial intelligence to generate personal portraits, saying they could pose security risks. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2023 3:49 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 3:56 am.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine defense chief has ordered all defense personnel and the 163,000-member military to refrain from using digital applications that harness artificial intelligence to generate personal portraits, saying they could pose security risks.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. issued the order in an Oct. 14 memorandum, as Philippine forces have been working to weaken decades-old communist and Muslim insurgencies and defend territorial interests in the disputed South China Sea.

The Department of National Defense on Friday confirmed the authenticity of the memo, which has been circulating online in recent days, but did not provide other details, including what prompted Teodoro to issue the prohibition.

Teodoro specifically warned against the use of a digital app that requires users to submit at least 10 pictures of themselves and then harnesses AI to create “a digital person that mimics how a real individual speaks and moves.” Such apps pose “significant privacy and security risks,” he said.

“This seemingly harmless and amusing AI-powered application can be maliciously used to create fake profiles that can lead to identity theft, social engineering, phishing attacks and other malicious activities,” Teodoro said. “There has already been a report of such a case.”

Teodoro ordered all defense and military personnel “to refrain from using AI photo generator applications and practice vigilance in sharing information online” and said their actions should adhere to the Philippines Defense Department’s values and policies.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun of Israel-Hamas war
RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun of Israel-Hamas war

Real estate company RE/MAX says it's no longer affiliated with a Vaughan-based realtor who appeared to make light of the Israel-Hamas war on his social media pages. Vadim Vilensky of Realtron Vadim...

7h ago

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

11h ago

2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment
2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire at a downtown Toronto apartment building. Toronto police were notified of a fire on the sixth floor of a residential building around 7:30 p.m....

8h ago

Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broke out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

10h ago

Top Stories

RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun of Israel-Hamas war
RE/MAX 'no longer affiliated' with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun of Israel-Hamas war

Real estate company RE/MAX says it's no longer affiliated with a Vaughan-based realtor who appeared to make light of the Israel-Hamas war on his social media pages. Vadim Vilensky of Realtron Vadim...

7h ago

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

11h ago

2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment
2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire at a downtown Toronto apartment building. Toronto police were notified of a fire on the sixth floor of a residential building around 7:30 p.m....

8h ago

Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broke out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.

11h ago

3:32
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership

Toronto is well known for endless condo development construction. However one new build in a prominent area that has fallen on hard times. PLUS, we pay tribute to a GTA hamburger legend. Richard Southern reports.

11h ago

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.

15h ago

2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

11h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.
More Videos