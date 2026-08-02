Hershey Kisses recalled nationwide due to undeclared almonds

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a nationwide recall of Hershey Kisses due to the potential presence of undeclared almonds.

In a notice issued on Aug. 1, officials wrote that the recall was triggered by the company.

“There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products,” the CFIA wrote.

The affected products include two separate packages of Hershey Kisses creamy milk chocolate which comes in 104 grams and 200 grams.

The CFIA is advising consumers to check and see if they have recalled products.

“Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased,” officials added.