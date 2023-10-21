Duelling protests at Queen’s Park over gender ideology in school curriculum

Duelling demonstrations took place outside of Queen’s Park on Saturday, about the contentious debate over how gender ideology is taught in the classroom.

One group held a rally included members from the “1MillionMarch4Children”, which is a group that says they are standing together against what they call gender ideology in schools across Canada.

“What’s happening in our schools, it’s inappropriate to tell a child that they can make a decision about changing their gender,” said Brian Brasier, a demonstrator at the rally. “That is something that a child has no capability of making an informed and intelligent decision about.”

“I have four grandchildren and I’m concerned that they are being told things at too young of an age, that they should be older before they are exposed to those things,” said Mark Carroll, another demonstrator at the protest.

Members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community held their own counter demonstration in response.

“They purport to be for parental rights, but I think they are dismissing the rights of queer parents to raise their kids as they see fit,” said McKenzie, a protestor at the 2SLGBTQ+ demonstration.

“I think they are dismissing the rights of children as autonomous human beings, and to live their lives as to how they see fit.”

Jason Kunin who is a supporter of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, expressed his thoughts on what he feels those protesting gender ideology are really trying to say.

“It’s transphobia plain and simple … I think it’s dressed up as parental rights, but I think we know what lies behind it,” says Kunin.

Opposing sides of the ongoing debate were eventually mere steps from one another. There was an extra police presence on scene to ensure public safety, as bikes were created as a barrier to keep the two sides apart.

Similar demonstrations have been happening across the city. Last month, a massive protest was held, with chanting, yelling and heated words being exchanged.

These debates, which continue across the country, are linked to recent, controversial government policies. On Friday, the provincial government in Saskatchewan recalled the legislature for a special sitting. They invoked the notwithstanding clause in order to pass a bill that now prevents children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without receiving parental consent.