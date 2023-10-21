Duelling protests at Queen’s Park over gender ideology in school curriculum

A protester opposed to gender diversity in schools hugs pro-trans right counter demonstrator (right) as people from opposite sides face off.
A protester opposed to gender diversity in schools hugs pro-trans right counter demonstrator (right) as people from opposite sides face off, during a protest in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. The protest was one of many across Canada, organized by "1MillionMarch4Children", as they protest against so-called "gender ideology" being taught in schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Afua Baah

Posted October 21, 2023 4:41 pm.

Duelling demonstrations took place outside of Queen’s Park on Saturday, about the contentious debate over how gender ideology is taught in the classroom. 

One group held a rally included members from the “1MillionMarch4Children”, which is a group that says they are standing together against what they call gender ideology in schools across Canada.

“What’s happening in our schools, it’s inappropriate to tell a child that they can make a decision about changing their gender,” said Brian Brasier, a demonstrator at the rally. “That is something that a child has no capability of making an informed and intelligent decision about.”

“I have four grandchildren and I’m concerned that they are being told things at too young of an age, that they should be older before they are exposed to those things,” said Mark Carroll, another demonstrator at the protest.  

Members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community held their own counter demonstration in response. 

“They purport to be for parental rights, but I think they are dismissing the rights of queer parents to raise their kids as they see fit,” said McKenzie, a protestor at the 2SLGBTQ+ demonstration. 

“I think they are dismissing the rights of children as autonomous human beings, and to live their lives as to how they see fit.”  

Jason Kunin who is a supporter of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, expressed his thoughts on what he feels those protesting gender ideology are really trying to say.  

“It’s transphobia plain and simple … I think it’s dressed up as parental rights, but I think we know what lies behind it,” says Kunin. 

Opposing sides of the ongoing debate were eventually mere steps from one another. There was an extra police presence on scene to ensure public safety, as bikes were created as a barrier to keep the two sides apart.  

Similar demonstrations have been happening across the city. Last month, a massive protest was held, with chanting, yelling and heated words being exchanged.

These debates, which continue across the country, are linked to recent, controversial government policies. On Friday, the provincial government in Saskatchewan recalled the legislature for a special sitting. They invoked the notwithstanding clause in order to pass a bill that now prevents children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without receiving parental consent.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks
York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University has called for the resignation of the leaders of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month. University President...

3h ago

Demonstration causing traffic delays near Lake Shore Boulevard
Demonstration causing traffic delays near Lake Shore Boulevard

There are traffic delays downtown Toronto due to a reported demonstration called the "National March for Gaza" that began at the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue. The demonstration initially blocked...

6m ago

One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire
One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire

One person is dead and three others hospitalized following a two-alarm blaze in Brampton. Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East...

4h ago

Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square
Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto paramedics have transported a man to a trauma centre after being found with stab wounds near Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police received a call at approximately 2:27 p.m....

2h ago

Top Stories

York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks
York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University has called for the resignation of the leaders of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month. University President...

3h ago

Demonstration causing traffic delays near Lake Shore Boulevard
Demonstration causing traffic delays near Lake Shore Boulevard

There are traffic delays downtown Toronto due to a reported demonstration called the "National March for Gaza" that began at the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue. The demonstration initially blocked...

6m ago

One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire
One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire

One person is dead and three others hospitalized following a two-alarm blaze in Brampton. Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East...

4h ago

Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square
Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto paramedics have transported a man to a trauma centre after being found with stab wounds near Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police received a call at approximately 2:27 p.m....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Trudeau still not ready to place blame for hospital bombing
Trudeau still not ready to place blame for hospital bombing

The US & Israel both say a misfiring Palestinian rocket is what struck a hospital in Gaza City earlier this week - but Justin Trudeau won't. Trudeau joins nations like the UK in waiting for more evidence before placing blame.

22h ago

2:53
Residents concerned over new location of respite site
Residents concerned over new location of respite site

There are plans to relocate a 24-hour respite center on Adelaide Street, but neighbours say the city has not been transparent. Faiza Amin reports on the residents who say their concerns are going ignored.

23h ago

2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.

23h ago

2:34
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars

Works continues to open a border crossing into Gaza to deliver aid and supplies in the war-torn region. Melissa Duggan with the growing death toll, and the push to free Israeli captives in Gaza.

13h ago

1:17
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots

As cold and flu season gets underway, pharmacies across the province are rolling out COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for select Ontarians. Sean Cowan has more on who is eligible and when a vaccine for RSV will be available.
More Videos