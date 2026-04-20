Canadian woman killed by gunman at tourist site near Mexico City

A view of the Pyramid of the Sun and the Avenue of the Dead in Teotihuacan, Mexico on October 29, 2025. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto

By The Associated Press

Posted April 20, 2026 3:58 pm.

Last Updated April 20, 2026 4:33 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A man with a gun opened fire Monday at the historic Teotihuacán pyramids, killing one Canadian tourist and injuring six other people at the tourist site an hour north of Mexico’s capital, the Mexican government said.

The shooter later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Mexican authorities wrote in a statement. The injured were receiving medical attention, authorities said.

The local government said four people were wounded by gunshots and that two more were injured from falls. Among those injured were Colombian, Russian and Canadian tourists, the local government said.

Mexico’s Security Cabinet wrote in a statement on X that a woman of Canadian nationality lost her life.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on social media that the shooting would be investigated and that she was in touch with the Canadian Embassy.

“What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply pains us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the affected individuals and their families,” she wrote.

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