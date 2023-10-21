Joly and Hussen take part in Cairo Peace Summit, discussing Israel, Hamas war

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly
Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly attends the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi Thursday, March 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Olivier Douliery-Pool Photo via AP

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2023 8:52 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2023 9:35 am.

Canada’s minister of foreign affairs and the minister of international development will be in Cairo, Egypt, today and tomorrow, to take part in what is being dubbed the “Cairo Peace Summit.”  

In an early morning statement, Mélanie Joly and Ahmed Hussen say they will meet with their counterparts and foreign officials. It adds that they will also reiterate Canada’s unequivocal condemnation of the terror attack by Hamas two weeks ago, while also highlighting Canada’s concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Joly will also meet with staff at the Canadian embassy in Cairo to discuss their efforts to support Canadians in the region, including their work to help Canadians leave the Gaza Strip.

The summit includes dozens of regional leaders and other senior western officials, with a focus on deescalating the fighting and seeking a ceasefire. 

Tensions have been rising as the Lebanese militant organization Hezbollah has been trading fire with Israel since the war began on Oct. 7, even threatening to join the fight if the Israeli Defence Force goes ahead with an expected ground invasion of Gaza.

About 14-thousand-500 Canadians are registered with the federal government as being in Lebanon, and Global Affairs Canada is urging all of them to get out of the country while they still can. The Canadian Armed Forces is preparing for any possible evacuations.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off in the wake...

27m ago

TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend
TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend

TTC riders in the east end will see the return of transit service along a stretch of Broadview Avenue between Gerrard Street and Danforth Avenue starting this weekend. Transit officials say the first...

2h ago

Part of Bloor St. W. to close several nights for GO Transit Barrie line bridge work
Part of Bloor St. W. to close several nights for GO Transit Barrie line bridge work

The bridge work on the GO Transit Barrie line during the week of Oct. 23 is happening on Bloor Street West near the Bloor GO and UP station.

19h ago

Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP
Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP

More Halloween-themed events are in the city this weekend, plus an annual charity climb at the CN Tower. The first Creepy Doll Museum is opening their doors this weekend in Toronto, and family friendly...

16h ago

Top Stories

Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off in the wake...

27m ago

TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend
TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend

TTC riders in the east end will see the return of transit service along a stretch of Broadview Avenue between Gerrard Street and Danforth Avenue starting this weekend. Transit officials say the first...

2h ago

Part of Bloor St. W. to close several nights for GO Transit Barrie line bridge work
Part of Bloor St. W. to close several nights for GO Transit Barrie line bridge work

The bridge work on the GO Transit Barrie line during the week of Oct. 23 is happening on Bloor Street West near the Bloor GO and UP station.

19h ago

Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP
Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP

More Halloween-themed events are in the city this weekend, plus an annual charity climb at the CN Tower. The first Creepy Doll Museum is opening their doors this weekend in Toronto, and family friendly...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Residents concerned over new location of respite site
Residents concerned over new location of respite site

There are plans to relocate a 24-hour respite center on Adelaide Street, but neighbours say the city has not been transparent. Faiza Amin reports on the residents who say their concerns are going ignored.

15h ago

2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.

16h ago

2:56
Calls for a full blown humanitarian operation in Gaza as wait for aid continues
Calls for a full blown humanitarian operation in Gaza as wait for aid continues

For civilians trapped in Gaza things like food, water, medicine, and clothing can’t come soon enough. Shauna Hunt with an update from people on the ground in the southern strip.

16h ago

2:34
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars

Works continues to open a border crossing into Gaza to deliver aid and supplies in the war-torn region. Melissa Duggan with the growing death toll, and the push to free Israeli captives in Gaza.

6h ago

2:54
Dramatic rise in reported hate crimes in Toronto
Dramatic rise in reported hate crimes in Toronto

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of hate crimes reported to Toronto police since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. As Tina Yazdani reports, both Jewish and Muslim communities are on edge.
More Videos