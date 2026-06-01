SPEAKERS CORNER

Free or not? Condo residents raise concerns over Toronto’s water meter replacement program

Residents who live in a multi-unit Scarborough condo development raised concerns after being hit with a more than $3,000 bill to replace their Water Transmission Unit. Pat Taney reports.

By Pat Taney

Posted June 1, 2026 10:36 am.

Residents who live in a multi-unit Scarborough condo development are raising concerns after being hit with a more than $3,000 bill to replace their Water Transmission Unit, despite a document from the city which states there would be no cost at all.

Chi Ma, who sits on the Board of Directors for the Baumburgh Gate residential complex on McNicoll Road reached out to Speakers Corner.

“I became aware of a bill of around $3,000. When I started looking into it, it was for the installation of a remote water meter from the city,” he explained.

It’s part of a $103 million city funded program to replace 470,000 outdated water meter transmission units across Toronto. The city has notified homeowners and posted about this online promising that the replacement will be free.

“The policy is pretty clear that this installation is not going to cost homeowners,” said Ma.

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Ma said while the water meter unit was installed at no cost, the development’s Property Manager was told it is their responsibility to hire an electrician to install wiring to connect the device.

“Which means their policy stating this change, which was forced on us by the city, does have added costs. It’s a complete contradiction,” said Ma.

Ma began making calls and sending numerous emails to city staff. In correspondence he shared with Speakers Corner, the city at one point doubled down.

“In one of those emails from the city, it contained a screenshot of a bylaw that actually states homeowners are responsible for paying for this installation. The problem is, the bylaw was dated  2011 a long time before this program was even considered.”

Speakers Corner reached out to City of Toronto staff.

“No customers are charged for the replacement of a water meter transmission unit under the City of Toronto’s replacement program,” said Lou Di Gironimo, General Manager of Toronto Water. But he added that commercial, industrial or multi residential properties may need additional wiring.

“The situation at Bamburgh Gate involves a larger multi-residential property with a more complex, legacy installation. This is not the case for residential homes,” he said.

Ma says if that’s the case, the city failed to notify their development.

“They told us there would be no cost. Claiming that it’s free, and nobody has to pay for anything, then hitting us with a bill is a contradiction,” he said.

Eventually, Ma was told the board still must pay to add the wiring but any associated costs will be reimbursed.

While happy with the outcome, he says it shouldn’t have been this difficult to get an answer – one he received only after repeatedly contacting the city.

“If we didn’t look closely, it could’ve easily slipped by us,” he said. “Maybe we’re the only one impacted by this, but I wonder if there aren’t some others who probably paid and maybe just didn’t realize.”

The city says any owner of an industrial, commercial or multi-residential building with similar concerns, can contact 311 and ask for the water meter transmission unit replacement team. 

“It’s not about the money,” Ma said. “It’s the fact the city promotes this as a free program with no fine print stating otherwise.”

If you have an issue, story, or question you’d like us to look into, contact us.

A Scarborough condo was sent a $3,000 bill from the city following the replacement of their water meter, which the City of Toronto said was free. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry
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