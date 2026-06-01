An investigation is underway in Brampton after an infant was found dead Sunday night, prompting the arrest of a 23‑year‑old woman.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) were called to a home in the area of Kennedy Road North and Williams Parkway around 8:23 p.m. for what officials initially described as a medical emergency. When officers arrived, they located an infant who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police confirmed a 23‑year‑old female was taken into custody in connection with the incident and charged with concealing the body of a child after birth.

Investigators have not released details about the relationship between the woman and the child.

“As the investigation is still at the early stages, we do not have any further information at this time,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PRP.