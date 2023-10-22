BoC expected to hold key interest rate steady amid ‘sluggish’ economy

The Bank of Canada is shown in Ottawa
The Bank of Canada is shown in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Posted October 22, 2023 8:00 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2023 8:38 am.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to hold its key interest rate steady on Wednesday as the Canadian economy bends to higher interest rates and inflation resumes its downward trend.

The central bank held its key interest rate steady at five per cent last month but kept the door open to more rate hikes, citing concerns about the persistence of underlying price pressures. 

“Economic data releases since the Bank of Canada opted to forego an interest rate hike in September have been mixed, but we expect that they on net have made a hike at next week’s decision unlikely,” wrote RBC assistant chief economist Nathan Janzen and economist Claire Fan in a client note on Friday.

The annual inflation rate rose in both July and August, while core measures  of inflation — which strip out volatile prices — have not eased by much in recent months.

But the September consumer price index report helped quell some of those anxieties as the pace of price growth slowed across the economy and the annual inflation rate fell back to 3.8 per cent.

“We were kind of breathing a sigh of relief a little bit after the last inflation numbers,” said Andrew Grantham, CIBC executive director of economics.

“The recent inflation numbers suggest that it is starting to decelerate once again. And that, combined with the sluggish growth that we’ve seen, will probably keep (the Bank of Canada) on hold, not just this meeting, but really for the remainder of this year, and into next year as well.”

The Canadian economy shrank in the second quarter. Economists anticipate that weakness will continue for the rest of the year and into 2024.

The Bank of Canada’s recent business outlook survey supported this expectation. It showed business sentiment continued to weaken in the third quarter as companies said they expect sales growth to slow over the coming year.

On the jobs front, employment continues to rise as Canada’s population continues to surge, but the job market is not as robust as it was in 2022. Job vacancies have fallen and the unemployment rate has edged higher to 5.5 percent.

The pace of consumer spending has also slowed. New retail Canadian retail sales fell 0.1 per cent to $66.1 billion in August as sales at new and used car dealers fell for the month, Statistics Canada said Friday. 

These trends are expected to continue as the effect of previous rate hikes take hold on the economy, pinching the pocketbooks of more Canadians and businesses.

In particular, as more households renew their mortgages, the effect of higher interest rates is expected to weigh on more people. 

“We know that there’s more to come because we know that actually, fewer than 50 per cent of mortgage holders in Canada have been exposed to higher interest rates,” said Grantham.

Most economists expect these weaker economic and tighter financial conditions to eventually bring inflation back down to two per cent.

And while sticky core inflation is likely still a concern for the Bank of Canada, Grantham expects that concern to factor into the central bank’s decision on when to cut rates, rather than whether rates should rise further.

On the international front, the global economy faces some uncertainty amid the Israel-Hamas war, which risks destabilizing the Middle East.

“We’re seeing, globally, the risks around inflation have have risen. The conflict in the Middle East, if that escalates, you know, wars are inflationary. There’s no other way around it.,” Grantham said. 

Central banks know all too well what wars can do to prices: the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 contributed significantly to the initial runup in inflation as commodity prices skyrocketed.

Last week, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said it was too early to tell what the economic repercussions of the Israel-Hamas war may be.

“It’s far too early to tell. And it really depends on to what extent … this escalates,” Macklem said.

The Bank of Canada’s rate decision will be accompanied by its quarterly monetary policy report, which includes updated forecasts for global and domestic economies as well as for inflation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the 2-week-old war with Hamas...

updated

5m ago

Canada 'confident' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza
Canada 'confident' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza

Defence Minister Bill Blair said late Saturday evening that Canada has a "high degree of confidence" that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.  Blair said in a statement...

1h ago

St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike

The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday. The halt is expected to affect cargo shipments immediately along the artery that runs between Montreal and Lake...

1h ago

Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP
Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP

More Halloween-themed events are in the city this weekend, plus an annual charity climb at the CN Tower. The first Creepy Doll Museum is opening their doors this weekend in Toronto, and family friendly...

Top Stories

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the 2-week-old war with Hamas...

updated

5m ago

Canada 'confident' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza
Canada 'confident' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza

Defence Minister Bill Blair said late Saturday evening that Canada has a "high degree of confidence" that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.  Blair said in a statement...

1h ago

St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike

The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday. The halt is expected to affect cargo shipments immediately along the artery that runs between Montreal and Lake...

1h ago

Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP
Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP

More Halloween-themed events are in the city this weekend, plus an annual charity climb at the CN Tower. The first Creepy Doll Museum is opening their doors this weekend in Toronto, and family friendly...

Most Watched Today

2:43
A massive Pro Palestine demonstration held outside US consulate
A massive Pro Palestine demonstration held outside US consulate

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters rallied outside the US consulate in solidarity for civilians in Gaza. As our Jazan Grewal reports, many of the protestors urged the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

13h ago

2:16
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools

Hundreds gather outside Queen’s Park for competing protests over the ongoing debate on sexuality and gender identity and how it is taught in schools. Afua Baah has the details

14h ago

2:53
Residents concerned over new location of respite site
Residents concerned over new location of respite site

There are plans to relocate a 24-hour respite center on Adelaide Street, but neighbours say the city has not been transparent. Faiza Amin reports on the residents who say their concerns are going ignored.
2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.
1:17
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots

As cold and flu season gets underway, pharmacies across the province are rolling out COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for select Ontarians. Sean Cowan has more on who is eligible and when a vaccine for RSV will be available.
More Videos