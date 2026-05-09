Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith loses nomination battle in Scarborough Southwest

Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith has lost a provincial nomination race, failing to clear the first of several hurdles toward the leadership of the Ontario Liberals.

Ontario Liberal members in the riding of Scarborough Southwest have selected business owner Ahsanul Hafiz as their candidate for an upcoming byelection.

Erskine-Smith, who represents the neighbouring federal riding of Beaches-East York, had indicated he was hoping to run in the provincial Scarborough Southwest byelection to secure a seat in the legislature ahead of a bid for the Ontario Liberal leadership.

He had also said he would resign his federal seat once the provincial byelection was called.

Some of his fellow nomination contestants bristled at what they saw as a candidate trying to use their community as a springboard for the leadership, and Hafiz and Qadira Jackson agreed to put each other second on the nomination race’s ranked ballots.

Erskine-Smith posted an 11th-hour video to social media of him speaking to Prime Minister Mark Carney, who says he hopes to see Erskine-Smith working for the people of Scarborough.

A byelection is needed after former NDP MPP Doly Begum quit to run for the federal Liberals in the same riding last month.

Premier Doug Ford has yet to announce a date for the byelection, which must be held before August. The PCs have yet to nominate a candidate, while Fatima Shaban will look to keep the seat in the NDP’s hands.