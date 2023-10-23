Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax for major crash, truck rollover

A stretch of Highway 401 is shut down in both directions following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Durham Region on Monday morning.

The crash happened before 9 a.m. when a tractor-trailer rolled over and struck the median of the highway near Lake Ridge Road in Ajax.

CityNews 680 traffic reporter Jordan Kerr was over the scene in a chopper and says it appears a truck in the eastbound lanes collided with the centre wall and got stuck on the guardrail.

The impact of the crash sent debris flying onto both sides of the highway and passenger vehicles in the westbound lanes ended up striking the wreckage from the truck.

“The truck itself just exploded, there are bits and pieces everywhere,” Kerr says. “The contents of the truck are scattered everywhere. It’s a total mess through here.”

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have blocked the highway in both directions between Salem and Highway 412 for the crash cleanup. There is no word when the lanes will reopen.