TRAFFIC ALERT

Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax for major crash, truck rollover

The scene of a crash on Highway 401 near Salem Road in Ajax on Oct. 23, 2023
The scene of a crash on Highway 401 near Salem Road in Ajax on Oct. 23, 2023. CITYNEWS

By Michael Ranger

Posted October 23, 2023 9:57 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2023 10:32 am.

A stretch of Highway 401 is shut down in both directions following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Durham Region on Monday morning.

The crash happened before 9 a.m. when a tractor-trailer rolled over and struck the median of the highway near Lake Ridge Road in Ajax.

CityNews 680 traffic reporter Jordan Kerr was over the scene in a chopper and says it appears a truck in the eastbound lanes collided with the centre wall and got stuck on the guardrail.

The impact of the crash sent debris flying onto both sides of the highway and passenger vehicles in the westbound lanes ended up striking the wreckage from the truck.

“The truck itself just exploded, there are bits and pieces everywhere,” Kerr says. “The contents of the truck are scattered everywhere. It’s a total mess through here.”

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have blocked the highway in both directions between Salem and Highway 412 for the crash cleanup. There is no word when the lanes will reopen.

Top Stories

Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate calling for ceasefire in Gaza

A morning rally in downtown Toronto shut down a major intersection for more than an hour during the Monday work rush. A group of hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli consulate near...

22m ago

Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far
Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far

GTA residents are waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far on Monday, but a warmup is on the way with the outside chance of record-breaking warmth later in the week. Environment Canada...

3h ago

Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities
Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities

Ontario's new housing minister says the province is reversing its moves to expand some urban boundaries. Paul Calandra says he is changing course on modifications to official boundaries for Ottawa,...

6m ago

Refinance or renew? How to choose when mortgage renewal creates sticker shock
Refinance or renew? How to choose when mortgage renewal creates sticker shock

Many Canadian homeowners are facing sticker shock with their monthly payments as their mortgage comes up for renewal, leaving them with a crucial choice: whether to renew or refinance their home loan.  “They're...

8m ago

