Thousands of international students in Canada face deportation, sparking protests nationwide

It's almost the first day of school and instead of worrying about their courses, many international students are left thinking their future in this country. Faiza Amin and Omni News reporter, Jaspreet Pandher discuss.

By Jaspreet Pandher and Sumeet Dhami, OMNI News

Posted August 26, 2024 8:08 pm.

Last Updated August 26, 2024 8:34 pm.

Canada is currently witnessing countrywide protests as more than 70,000 international student graduates could face deportation due to federal policy changes, and the unprecedented number of students who came to the country with dreams of a new life say their futures are now in limbo.

Representatives with Naujawan Support Network, a student advocacy group, say the graduates are at risk of being deported when their work permits expire at the end of this year. This comes after the Canadian government announced changes to its immigration policies, which included limiting study permits.

The impact has been devastating for these students. Tens of thousands who had planned to apply for permanent residency after completing their studies say they are now left with heavy loans and shattered dreams.

Rallying coast-to-coast

International students across Canada are organizing protests against the backdrop of looming deportations.

A group of students have set up encampments outside the legislative assembly in Prince Edward Island, protesting overnight for more than three months.

The international students say they are facing a critical situation as new provincial policies for a 25-per-cent reduction in permanent residency nominations has left many unexpectedly vulnerable to deportation.

Similar scenes can be witnessed in Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia as well.

“I spent the most crucial six years of my life taking many risks to come to Canada,” says Mehakdeep Singh, a former international student who is facing deportation.

“For the past six years, I studied, I worked, I paid taxes, I earned enough CRS (Comprehensive Ranking System) points but the government has just taken advantage of us.”

Related:

Singh is one of the former international students who’s spent his family’s life savings on tuition abroad and is now facing the dreadful deadline of his work permit expiring with no promise of permanent residency in sight.

“There isn’t consistency anymore,” explains Kanwar Sierah, an immigration consultant.

“At first there were CEC (Canadian Experience Class) draws every two weeks so they prepared for that. Now students don’t know when the next draws will be, causing huge backlogs.”

Hundreds of international students and immigrant workers have held rallies in recent months throughout Brampton, pushing back against a narrative that blames them for local housing and job crises.

These students and advocacy groups such as International Sikh Student Organization say that such problems are rooted in broader policy failures rather than the migration of international students.

They are calling on the federal government to extend work permits and provide clear pathways to permanent residency, emphasizing that they contribute significantly to the Canadian economy and deserve fair treatment.

International students in Canada gather for a protest to call for support.
International students in Canada gather for a protest to call for support. OMNI News

Caught between hope and uncertainty

The protests reflect the growing frustration and desperation among international students who say they feel they have been unfairly targeted by the government.

Having invested heavily in education and the Canadian economy, they say they are now being told to finish their studies and go back home while dealing with massive debts.

The students and their supporters are calling on the government to extend post-graduate work permits, provide consistent and transparent pathways to permanent residency, and address the systemic issues that have led to their exploitation.

Without these changes, they say they fear that Canada will lose not only a significant portion of its skilled workforce but also the trust of future international students.

