76ers top Raptors in Nick Nurse’s return to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.

By Abdulhamid Ibrahim, The Canadian Press

Posted October 28, 2023 10:02 pm.

Last Updated October 28, 2023 10:03 pm.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 34 points in leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 114-107 win over the Raptors in Nick Nurse’s first trip back to Toronto on Saturday.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 points off the bench for Philadelphia (1-1), which earned its first win of the new NBA season.

Nurse was with the Raptors from 2013-2018 as an assistant coach before being promoted to head coach, which lasted from 2018 until his firing on April 21.

He was met with applause by the Scotiabank Arena crowd upon his pre-game introduction and a standing ovation during a first quarter timeout when “Thank You Nick” was shown on the videoboard.

Nurse, who was hired by the 76ers on June 1 to be their head coach, led the Raptors to their lone NBA title in his first season at the helm.

Scottie Barnes had a team-high 24 points for Toronto (1-2), which suffered its second straight loss. Rookie Gradey Dick scored 16 for his first career regular-season points.

The Raptors were missing 2022-23 NBA all-defensive second team forward O.G. Anunoby due to muscle cramps.

Toronto was hot to start, going a perfect 7-for-7 from three-point range and 14-for-24 from the field in the opening quarter. Dick made his first NBA basket, for three of his eight points in the frame, to the pleasure of the crowd.

The Raptors went up 36-27 to end the quarter, capped by a 23-foot Dick three.

Philadelphia slowly chipped away at that lead in the second quarter. Maxey hit just the second 76ers three at 5:07 for their first lead, 51-48, since 8:44 of the first. But Toronto answered with an 11-0 run that eventually led to a 59-56 lead entering halftime.

Philadelphia opened the third quarter on a 15-2 run, with eight coming from Embiid, just over four minutes in.

Down 13 almost halfway through the frame, though, the Raptors returned fire. Toronto went on a 10-2 run, with Barnes scoring eight straight on his own.

But the 76ers kept the Raptors at bay, thanks to Maxey’s 14 points and Embiid’s 15 in the frame alone, and took a 91-79 edge into the fourth.

Dennis Schroder scored back-to-back threes in cutting the deficit to single digits. After Tobias Harris made it a 100-92 contest for Philadelphia, Dick answered with a straightaway three with 6:20 left in the game.

But Maxey punctuated a 7-0 run with his seventh three of the game to give the 76ers a 12-point advantage with 4:15 remaining. The Raptors failed to cut the deficit to under seven from that point on.

‘IT WAS TIME’

Nurse was given the boot by the Raptors after a 41-41 year that concluded with a play-in tournament loss to Chicago to miss the post-season. It was the second time in three years Toronto had missed the playoffs.

However, Nurse said pre-game that he wasn’t disappointed by his firing.

“I think like I said when I left, many times, was is felt like it was time, probably for both sides and still feels that way to me looking around,” he said.

“I look at them play and they look like they’re playing great and I’m really enjoying coaching this team, so I think everybody’s where they’re supposed to be.”

UP NEXT

The Raptors play the second of their three-game homestand with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning: reports
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning: reports

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90's sitcom "Friends", was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday, according to several published reports. He was 54. TMZ...

8m ago

Pro-Palestinian rally draws thousands into downtown Toronto
Pro-Palestinian rally draws thousands into downtown Toronto

A pro-Palestinian rally drew thousands to Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday with demonstrators pleading for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. The rally was organized by Toronto4Palestine and it...

2h ago

'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'
'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a ``second stage'' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks...

4h ago

18-year-old arrested in alleged shooting of another man's dog
18-year-old arrested in alleged shooting of another man's dog

An 18-year-old is facing several firearms charges after allegedly shooting and killing a man's pet dog in Toronto last month. Toronto police were called to Barbara Hall Park near Church and Wellesley...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning: reports
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning: reports

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90's sitcom "Friends", was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday, according to several published reports. He was 54. TMZ...

8m ago

Pro-Palestinian rally draws thousands into downtown Toronto
Pro-Palestinian rally draws thousands into downtown Toronto

A pro-Palestinian rally drew thousands to Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday with demonstrators pleading for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. The rally was organized by Toronto4Palestine and it...

2h ago

'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'
'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a ``second stage'' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks...

4h ago

18-year-old arrested in alleged shooting of another man's dog
18-year-old arrested in alleged shooting of another man's dog

An 18-year-old is facing several firearms charges after allegedly shooting and killing a man's pet dog in Toronto last month. Toronto police were called to Barbara Hall Park near Church and Wellesley...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

4h ago

2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

5h ago

2:11
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

23h ago

2:02
Warm conditions come to an end this weekend
Warm conditions come to an end this weekend

A chance of early morning showers gives way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday as the temperature begins to plunge.
4:14
Wanting Australia but landing in Austria
Wanting Australia but landing in Austria

Imagine flying to Australia but waking up after a long mid-flight sleep in Austria. It happens more often than you think. Plus, a new study suggests sad songs can do a lot to heal your pain. Richard Southern and Brandon Rowe discuss.

More Videos