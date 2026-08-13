Ontario makes changes to social assistance rules based on immigration status

The exterior of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted August 13, 2026 9:49 am.

Ontario is enacting new rules for social assistance payments so people without legal immigration status in Canada cannot receive the benefits.

Premier Doug Ford first vowed to make the change following media reports about a tribunal ruling that awarded Ontario Works payments to a man who came to Canada decades ago on a temporary work permit that has since expired.

Ford wrote in a social media post last month his government would always support people who have fallen on hard times, but “that doesn’t include people living in Canada illegally.”

The minister of children, community and social services says in a press release today that the province has now amended regulations on Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program.

Michael Parsa says it will ensure taxpayer dollars are focused on people facing financial hardship who are legally allowed to live in Canada.

The changes specify that people who are in Canada illegally and people only authorized to stay on a temporary basis, such as through student visas and work permits, are not eligible for social assistance.

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