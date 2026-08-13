Weekend need-to-know: Honda Indy moves to Markham

A new track in a new location for the Honda Indy this year. Keep in mind there will be some service adjustments on the GO train this weekend and a closure on the TTC’s line 1.

Honda Indy

Over 160,000 people are expected to watch the inaugural Ontario Honda Dealers Indy in Markham this weekend. The race has spent the last nearly 40 years on the lakeshore in Toronto, but will be moving to downtown Markham this year, featuring 3.52 kilometre street circuit.

The sole Canada race in the NTT Indycar series is set to officially happen at 12:22 p.m. on Sunday but will also feature other races throughout the weekend.

Tickets are still available online and you can find more details here.

UpFRONT Festival of Indigenous Arts, Music and Culture

The annual Festival of Indigenous Arts, Music and Culture is happening this weekend at Berczy Park.

There will be free outdoor concerts, family-friendly activities, an artisan marketplace and live mural creation. Throughout the weekend, you can also see Indigenous street artists transform the exterior of St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts into an open-air gallery.

It kicks off on Friday at 12 p.m. and runs through Sunday until 8 p.m.

CNE Horsecapades

Ahead of the annual Canadian National Exhibition, check out some of their horses for free at the annual HorseCapades.

Two shows will be held daily at the CNE Horse Palace at 11:30 am and 1:00 pm. until August 20 and will feature the Trick Riding Show and the new Rescue Race competition.

Reservations are now available to book.

Taste of Manila 2026

Little Manila will celebrate the richness of Filipino heritage this weekend with the Taste of Manila. Canada’s largest Filipino street festival will be a shared experience of food, music and traditions that brings everyone together.

It will be packed with activities, performances, and showcases through the weekend, expected to be attended by over 500,000 people.

It kicks off Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and runs on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More details on when performances will be held can be found on their website.

India Day Festival and Grand Parade

Celebrate India Day with the festival in Nathan Phillips Square featuring a marketplace and all-day preformaces by local dancers and singers.

Capped off with the Grand Parade, the event runs Sunday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The parade will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., leaving the square travelling southbound to Bay Street and down to King Street West, over to University and back up Queen Street West, ending back at Nathan Phillips Square.

You can find more details on their website.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 closure

Subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and St Clair West stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Friday, August 14 at 11:59 p.m. until the end of service on Sunday for planned track work.

Kitchener GO line service adjustments

On Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 16, planned construction is taking place on the Kitchener line. There will be no train service between Stratford or Kitchener and Mount Pleasent GO Stations. Buses will be replacing trains and there will also be some buses running between Stratford or Kitchener and the Hwy. 407 Bus Terminal.

GO trains will run between Mount Pleasant and Mount Dennis GO.

Barrie GO line service adjustments

On Saturday Aug. 15 and Sunday Aug. 16, there will be no GO train service on the Barrie line. GO bus service will run between Allandale Waterfront and Rutherford GO, then direct to Hwy 407 Bus Terminal.

There will be no GO Transit service at Downsview Park GO. If you’re at Union or Downsview Park you can use TTC Line 1 to connect to/from GO bus service.

Weekend road closures

Ongoing road closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.