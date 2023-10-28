Attempted murder charge laid after OPP officer seriously injured in Caledon

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after an OPP officer was seriously injured during an investigation in Caledon earlier this week.

Provincial police say they were investigating reports of a “suspicious vehicle” on Tundra Road, near Hurontario Street and Highway 410, just before 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 23.

When police arrived on the scene, a Jeep Wrangler with “multiple occupants” fled the scene, striking an officer in the process.

“Police set up a spike belt. The driver attempted to flee the scene. In the process, there was one officer who was struck by the vehicle,” said the province’s Special Investigations Unit, which was called in to investigate the incident. “At about the same time, there was another officer who discharged his pistol we think about three times.”

The SIU added the Jeep and another civilian vehicle were hit by bullets.

The injured officer was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Jeep was later located near Mayfield and Dixie roads in Brampton but the occupants were nowhere to be found.

On Oct. 26, police managed to track down and arrest two individuals.

Tajinder Pal Singh, 26, of no fixed address is facing six charges including attempted murder, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and theft of a motor vehicle.

Akashdeep Marahar, 23, of no fixed address has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Files from Patricia D’Cunha were used in this report