‘This is about human beings’: Vigil held in Toronto for Hamas attack victims

Members of the Jewish community gathered to host a vigil for those killed and kidnapped in the Hamas Oct.7 attack. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with impacted families.

By Melissa Nakhavoly and John Marchesan

Posted October 29, 2023 7:36 pm.

A vigil was held Sunday in Toronto by members of the Jewish community to honour the memory of those who were killed in the Oct. 7 attacks and to demand the immediate return of those kidnapped. Canadians for Israel organized the event at Earl Bales Park alongside the Holocaust Memorial and many took the time to share personal stories with a connection to Israel.

“This is my daughter’s roommate she was at the music festival,” said one woman while holding a poster of Mia Schem. “Twenty-one years old, was dancing and singing for peace and she’s now being held hostage by Hamas.”

Others, like Felicia Gopin, shared their pain of wanting to help bring their loved ones back home. She says her friend was taken by Hamas while her cousin was killed in the October 7th attack.

“My friend Alongat, his wife Yarden Roman and their three-year-old daughter Geffen, along with Alon’s sister Carmel …they were kidnapped, they were being driven to Gaza,” said Gopin. “I’m here today to bring awareness to the world and to Canada to bring these innocent people home.”

The Gaza Health Ministry said the death toll among Palestinians passed 8,000, mostly women and minors – a toll that is without precedent in decades of Israeli-Palestinian violence. Over 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during the initial attack, also an unprecedented figure.

“There’s family members who came here today and they needed the support to be able to get us through. They need to know that people will come together and do everything they can to try and bring them home safely,” said event organizer Toby Trompeter.

Sunday’s vigil saw a large police presence to ensure the safety of those in attendance. According to Toronto police there has been a 132 per cent increase in reported hate-related calls. Since the war began on October 7th, police have reviewed 15 anti-Semitic incidents – more than double at the same time a year ago – and five anti-Palestinian, anti-Muslim incidents, compared to zero last year.

“We’re not taking any chances. We’ve gotten wise to just how bad and to what extent the hatred exists, even here in Toronto, Canada in 2023,” said Trompeter.

For those who gathered at Earl Bales Park on Sunday, their hope was to heal alongside the community while sending a message to government officials to get involved to bring the hostages safely home.

“This is not about politics, this is about human beings,” said Trompeter.

Palestinian supporters march through downtown Toronto on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. CITYNEWS

Meanwhile, a crowd estimated to be in the thousands gathered and marched through Toronto’s downtown core in another massive show of support for Palestinians.

The demonstration, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, began in front of the U.S. Consulate General before making its way along University Avenue and then detouring towards Yonge-Dundas Square, with many chanting “cease-fire now” in regards to the Israel-Hamas war.

This is the third consecutive weekend of large demonstrations across the city related to the ongoing conflict.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as Israel widens military offensive
Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as Israel widens military offensive

Nearly three dozen trucks entered Gaza on Sunday in the largest aid convoy since the war between Israel and Hamas began, but humanitarian workers said the assistance still fell desperately short of needs...

2h ago

Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: "Military actions don't solve anything"
Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: "Military actions don't solve anything"

The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting, and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance...

3h ago

Cybersecurity incident at Toronto Public Library leaves some services inaccessible
Cybersecurity incident at Toronto Public Library leaves some services inaccessible

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says they are addressing a cybersecurity incident that occurred Saturday that has left some services temporarily inaccessible or offline. Public computers and printing...

6h ago

American hockey player dies after 'freak accident' during game in England
American hockey player dies after 'freak accident' during game in England

American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his...

2h ago

Top Stories

Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as Israel widens military offensive
Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as Israel widens military offensive

Nearly three dozen trucks entered Gaza on Sunday in the largest aid convoy since the war between Israel and Hamas began, but humanitarian workers said the assistance still fell desperately short of needs...

2h ago

Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: "Military actions don't solve anything"
Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: "Military actions don't solve anything"

The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting, and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance...

3h ago

Cybersecurity incident at Toronto Public Library leaves some services inaccessible
Cybersecurity incident at Toronto Public Library leaves some services inaccessible

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says they are addressing a cybersecurity incident that occurred Saturday that has left some services temporarily inaccessible or offline. Public computers and printing...

6h ago

American hockey player dies after 'freak accident' during game in England
American hockey player dies after 'freak accident' during game in England

American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.
3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
2:16
Israel says it’s entered second stage of war
Israel says it’s entered second stage of war

Israeli troops are on the ground in Gaza to open what the government is calling the second stage of the war. As Gaza goes dark, Caryn Ceolin with the concerns a long-anticipated land invasion may have begun.

9h ago

2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

2:22
What you need to know about rent reductions
What you need to know about rent reductions

In Ontario, if any of the services or amenities included in the lease are not supplied, or taken away at a later date, tenants may be able to pursue a rent reduction. Dilshad Burman has the details.

More Videos