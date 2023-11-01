Executive committee proposes Exhibition Place as alternative for Therme megaspa

An updated vision for Ontario Place Therme Spa
An updated vision for Ontario Place was released by Therme Canada on Aug. 22, 2023. HANDOUT/Therme Canada

By John Marchesan

Posted November 1, 2023 2:18 pm.

Toronto City Council’s executive committee has asked city staff to look into the feasibility of having the Therme health spa moved from its proposed location at Ontario Place to the Exhibition Place grounds.

Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik says feedback from public consultations on the project has suggested an alternative site be found for the private spa and waterpark on the western part of Ontario Place.

“Exhibition Place may benefit from and provide an improved location for this use due to factors such as proximity to transit, hotel accommodations, parking, existing servicing and other infrastructure.”

Malik’s motion suggests part of the spa and waterpark would be included within the Better Living Centre on the CNE grounds.

Among the more than 100 letters submitted to the committee in favour of exploring alternative options submission was one from former Canadian Governor General Adrienne Clarkson, who says the CNE is a “very good alternative” for the megaspa.

“The idea of our tax dollars going to a private organization’s parking lot for 2,500 cars is obscene!” Clarkson wrote in her submission. “Ontario Place should be kept for the public.”

Malik added that any decision would need to be in line with future plans for Exhibition Place, including key tenants and event organizers such as the Canadian National Exhibition.

City staff have been asked to report back on to the Executive Committee with their recommendations by Dec. 5.

The Ford government’s vision for a reimagined Ontario Place includes a new year-round stage for concerts from LiveNation, relocating the Ontario Science Centre to the waterfront property and a large water park and wellness centre operated by Therme.

However, critics have argued about a lack of transparency surrounding the government’s plans, pointing out that no environmental assessment is necessary on the Therme design because it is a private project.

The Austrian company has been given a 95-year lease to build and operate a water park and what is described as a European-style bathing centre on the western part of Ontario Place.

Earlier this year, Therme indicated that the public space would be expanded and the size of the spa, which would have taken up almost 20 per cent of Ontario Place’s 155 acres, would be downsized following feedback from public meetings, community engagement and City of Toronto planning staff.

