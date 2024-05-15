Man critically injured in East York shooting
Posted May 15, 2024 6:11 am.
Last Updated May 15, 2024 6:41 am.
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in East York, police said.
Officers were called to the Cosburn Avenue and Cedarvale Avenue area near Stan Wadlow Park just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday and located a male victim with gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a trauma centre via an emergency run with life-threatening injuries. Police said the man is in stable condition.
There is no suspect information.
Cosburn Avenue is closed from Cedarvale to Gledhill Avenue.