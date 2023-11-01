Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home’s front window.

Officers were first called to the Melville Avenue and Hudson Drive area on October 25 after a resident complained that someone had spray-painted obscenities on an SUV in their driveway and on their garage door.

“Two male suspects were observed in the area at approximately 2:14 a.m.,” police explained in a release that included video footage of the incident.

“One of the suspects is seen walking up the driveway, smashing the vehicle’s windows and spray-painting graffiti on it. He then sprays more graffiti on the garage.”

“The second suspect appears to be standing on the sidewalk as a lookout.”

Two days later, police believe the same suspects targeted the home again, but this time in an even more disturbing manner — throwing a skinned goat head through the front window at around 3:45 a.m.

Three vehicles on the driveway were also spray-painted and stick figures were spray-painted on the walkway where another goat head was found.

Later that same day, more skinned goat heads were found on the front doorstep at a home in the Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue area.

In that case, police believe the home was mistakenly targetted.

Police believe the same two suspects are responsible for all three of the reported incidents.