Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school

Security image in a suspect vehicle after shots were fired at an all-girls Jewish school in North York on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Toronto Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 27, 2024 4:37 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 4:38 pm.

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting that targeted an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York early Saturday morning while vowing to increase police patrols at schools and synagogues in the area.

The video shows the vehicle, but doesn’t show the actual shooting take place.

Two suspects are being sought, but descriptions are limited with police only saying they both wore dark clothing and fled in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Officers were called to the school around 9 a.m. Saturday after evidence of gunfire was discovered at the Bais Chaya Mushka School for Girls, located in the Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Investigators say just before 5 a.m., at least two suspects arrived at the school in a dark-coloured vehicle and opened fire from outside the gate, causing damage to the front of the building. The suspects then returned to their car and fled the scene.

There were no reports of gunshots being heard in the area at the time of the incident and no injuries have been reported.

A despicable antisemitic act’

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, along with Education Minister Stephen Lecce, and other politicians and community leaders were at the school on Monday to address the incident and offer support.

“These students have a right to learn,” Chow, who faced at least one loud heckler, said. “Their teachers have a right to teach in safety, and you and your families have a right to be safe. I came here to tell you, you are not alone … and my word to the shooters — it’s a despicable antisemitic act. It’s a disgusting attempt to intimidate the community, to fill people with fear.”

“And we say to these cowards, we will find you. You will be held responsible. I’m here to stand with you to say that antisemitism is like cancer.”

Lecce appealed to the non-Jewish members of the community “to stand up and speak up against the vile rise of antisemitism being normalized on the streets of this country. To stand up to those who seek to instill fear in the hearts of young girls and children.”

“We are here with a message asking Canadians to step up shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish community in defence of democracy, civility, human rights and the rule of law.”

Toronto police Insp. Paul Krawczyk of the Guns and Gangs Task Force said it’s too early in the investigation to say for certain if this is a hate crime or a terrorist act, but the force’s Hate Crime Unit will be involved.

“We’re not going to ignore the obvious, what has occurred here, what the target of the shooting was but at the same time it would be wrong to just guess at this point,” he said in an afternoon update.

“I completely understand that this can cause concern and fear and anxiety in the community, especially when it happens at a school like this and especially with the students, the parents and the staff.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

2h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

6h ago

University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters
University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters

The president of the University of Toronto said lawyers have asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an expedited hearing.

38m ago

Girl, 16, charged after allegedly chasing, stabbing male youth in Oshawa
Girl, 16, charged after allegedly chasing, stabbing male youth in Oshawa

A 16-year-old Toronto girl who allegedly chased down a group of male youths and stabbed one of them repeatedly in Oshawa earlier this month has been arrested and charged. Durham Regional Police officers...

5h ago

Top Stories

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

2h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

6h ago

University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters
University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters

The president of the University of Toronto said lawyers have asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an expedited hearing.

38m ago

Girl, 16, charged after allegedly chasing, stabbing male youth in Oshawa
Girl, 16, charged after allegedly chasing, stabbing male youth in Oshawa

A 16-year-old Toronto girl who allegedly chased down a group of male youths and stabbed one of them repeatedly in Oshawa earlier this month has been arrested and charged. Durham Regional Police officers...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

0:44
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York

Toronto police say while they won't "ignore the obvious" it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act.
2:40
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction

A proposed design would see 30 acres along the waterfront repurposed for condos and retail space in addition to parkland. Lake Shore Blvd. would be moved closer to the Gardiner. Mark McAllister takes a closer look.
2:17
Painting the world's longest rainbow road
Painting the world's longest rainbow road

Toronto's 2SLGBTQ+ community got Pride month started early unveiling a rainbow road on Hanlan's Point, a historically significant site for those who continue to fight for equality. Rob Leth reports.

0:51
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines.
More Videos