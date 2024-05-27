Youth dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday: police

Toronto police officers say a boy has died after a shooting at an east-end property early Monday.

In a brief update posted on social media Monday morning, officers said the incident happened near Warden Avenue and Cataraqui Crescent, south of St. Clair Avenue East, at around 1 a.m.

The update said the male youth was taken to a hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries, but he was pronounced dead after arriving.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately clear.

Investigators didn’t release further information about the victim or the suspect(s).