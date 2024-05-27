Youth dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday: police
Posted May 27, 2024 8:58 am.
Last Updated May 27, 2024 9:09 am.
Toronto police officers say a boy has died after a shooting at an east-end property early Monday.
In a brief update posted on social media Monday morning, officers said the incident happened near Warden Avenue and Cataraqui Crescent, south of St. Clair Avenue East, at around 1 a.m.
The update said the male youth was taken to a hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries, but he was pronounced dead after arriving.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately clear.
Investigators didn’t release further information about the victim or the suspect(s).
HOMICIDE:
Cataraqui Cres + Warden Av
1:02 a.m.
– Police responded to reports of a shooting at a residential address
– A male youth was shot
– Medics transported him to hospital w/life-threatening injuries
– He was pronounced deceased at hospital#GO1141964
^lb
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 27, 2024