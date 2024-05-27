$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers announced the results of Project Odyssey, an auto theft investigation, during a news conference on Monday.
CITYNEWS / Jeff Ducharme

By Nick Westoll

Posted May 27, 2024 9:26 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 9:41 am.

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles worth $33.2 million have been recovered and hundreds of charges have been laid as part of an operation dubbed Project Odyssey.

“This is a highly orchestrated criminal operation,” Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said during a news conference Monday morning.

Officers said the investigation started in October.

They said investigators determined the stolen vehicles were destined for the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Officers said the vehicles were either found at, or were on the way to, the Port of Montreal through rail at intermodal terminals in Peel Region or through transport trucks along Highway 401.

In total, 16 people were arrested and investigators are seeking 10 others. Officials said 14 of the 26 suspects facing charges were out on release from the courts after being previously charged in other auto theft-related incidents.

More to come.

