15-year-old charged in armed carjacking in Burlington

Halton Regional Police Service shoulder badge
A Halton Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 2, 2023 2:20 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2023 2:23 pm.

A 15-year-old is facing half a dozen charges in connection with an armed carjacking in Burlington last weekend.

Police in Halton Region say the victim was in their SUV at Appleby Arena, just off Appleby Line and the Queen Elizabeth Way, when they were approached by a group of three males in a pickup truck just after 3 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Police say the males exited the vehicle, pointed a gun at the driver and demanded their keys. They then fled in the stolen SUV and pickup truck.

Investigators say the SUV was later located in Hamilton and the suspects were observed by police near the stolen vehicle in a white Mercedes. When officers moved in to make an arrest, the suspects fled the scene striking the police car in the process.

Police later located and arrested a 15-year-old who has been charged with robbery with a firearm, three counts of failing to comply with a youth probation order and two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The teen cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are still searching for the other suspects.

