Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hit parked cars, rolled over in The Junction

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a single vehicle crash and rollover in Toronto’s The Junction neighbourhood on Friday morning.

The crash happened on Dundas Street West near Saint John’s Place, east of Runnymede Road, around 3 a.m.

Police say the vehicle involved in the crash hit parked vehicles before rolling over.

The driver became trapped and needed to be extricated from the vehicle by Toronto Fire crews. Paramedics confirm he was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tell CityNews alcohol is involved and the driver will be facing impaired charges.

With files from CityNews reporter Carl Hanstke