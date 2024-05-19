Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul’s riding for June 24

A byelection will be held in the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul’s on June 24.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the date on Sunday morning.

The byelection is needed after former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett announced last year that she would not run for re-election after more than 26 years representing the riding. She served under three prime ministers and spent a little over 10 years in cabinet, more than half that as the Crown-Indigenous relations minister between 2015 and 2021. Bennett was shuffled out of cabinet this past summer following her announcement that she would not seek re-election and was named Canada’s next ambassador to Denmark in January.

Longtime Liberal staffer Leslie Church, who most recently served as chief of staff to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, has been nominated to run for the party in Bennett’s riding.

Don Stewart will carry the Conservative hopes in the riding while the NDP has nominated Amrit Parhar as their candidate.

Toronto-St. Paul’s has become a safe Liberal seat since Bennett first ran there, winning with more than half the vote in all but two of the nine elections she ran contested. However, the results this time around are expected to be a bellwether of the Liberal’s fortunes in the upcoming general election expected sometime next year.

Advance voting in the riding will take place Friday, June 14 through Monday, June 17.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report