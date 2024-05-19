SIU investigating woman’s death after being arrested in Barrie

The Special Investigations Unit vehicle
The Special Investigations Unit vehicle is seen in this undated photo. GETTY IMAGES

By John Marchesan

Posted May 19, 2024 8:00 am.

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 28-year-old woman died following her arrest in Barrie.

The Special Investigations Unit says police arrested a woman on Thursday night on an outstanding warrant in the area of 49 Colter Street near Bayfield Mall.

On Friday night the woman was taken by provincial police from Barrie to the Central North Correctional Centre in in Penetanguishene.

According to the SIU, the woman was found “unresponsive” in the police vehicle and was taken to hospital in Midland, where she was pronounced dead on Saturday morning.

The cause of death has not been given and a post-mortem is scheduled for Monday.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers in incidents that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

