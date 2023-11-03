Supreme Court rules mandatory minimum sentences for child luring are unconstitutional

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen, Friday, June 16, 2023 in Ottawa. Canada's top court has ruled that applying mandatory minimum sentences to the offence of child luring is unconstitutional. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 3, 2023 4:09 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 4:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada’s top court has ruled that applying mandatory minimum sentences to the offence of child luring is unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court of Canada found in a six-to-one decision released today that such sentences violate the Charter-protected right that guards against “cruel and unusual treatment or punishment.”

A summary of the decision says the court ruled that mandatory minimum sentences for the offence of child luring apply to “an exceptionally wide scope of conduct” and can therefore lead to “grossly disproportionate punishments.”

Justices examined the issue in reference to two specific cases, noting that the decision comes at a time when it says the internet has made access to children “unprecedented.”

One of the two appeals it examined concerned a man who pleaded guilty to child luring and sexual interference after having sex with a girl four times over the course of two years, beginning when she was 13 years old and he was 22.

He challenged the one-year mandatory minimum sentence for child luring on constitutional grounds and a sentencing judge instead imposed five months of imprisonment for that offence — but in its decision today, the Supreme Court ordered a one-year sentence despite agreeing that the minimum is unconstitutional.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

2h ago

Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death
Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie wore a neck guard during the team's home game on Thursday night -- a move that comes after former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson was tragically killed after...

3h ago

Man pinned, killed in Brampton mall parking lot
Man pinned, killed in Brampton mall parking lot

A man is dead after being pinned between two vehicles in the parking lot of a Brampton plaza. Peel police say they were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot at the Brampton Mall on Main Street...

17m ago

Section of Bloor downtown shuts down starting Nov. 8 for construction
Section of Bloor downtown shuts down starting Nov. 8 for construction

The City of Toronto is accelerating construction on a portion of Bloor Street West downtown, but for drivers, it means a major closure until the end of the year. Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 8, the westbound...

2h ago

