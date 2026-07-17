Man critically injured in Mississauga stabbing; youth in custody

A man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Mississauga.

Police in Peel Region say they were called to a home in the Indian Grove and Indian Road area around 3 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say one youth has been taken into custody.

Police did not indicate if the two were known to each other, but say they are not searching for any other suspects.