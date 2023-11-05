Nail found in Halloween candy in St. Clair West and Lansdowne area

Toronto police have been notified of Halloween candy tampering where a nail was reportedly found in a chocolate bar.

Police were called to the McRoberts Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West area, near Lansdowne Avenue, for a suspicious incident.

A nail was reportedly found in a pre-wrapped Halloween candy while being eaten by an adult.

The adult sustained minor injuries but did not ingest the nail. The chocolate was obtained on Oct. 31 in the area of McRoberts Avenue between Rogers Road and St.Clair Avenue West.

Toronto police remind families to inspect all Halloween treats before consumption.