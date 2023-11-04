Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are investigating a second report of a needle found lodged in a chocolate bar that was handed out while trick-or-treating in Mississauga.

Authorities said they believe that this “Aero” chocolate bar is from the Lorne Park area neighbourhood in the area of Indian Road and Indian Grove.

On November 1, a needle was found in a different “Oh Henry!” chocolate bar that investigators believe was handed out on Halloween in the area south of Mississauga Road between Portway Avenue and Gatley Road, now marking two reported incidents.

Peel police said a needle was found in a second chocolate bar (left) in the Mississauga area. The first incident was reported on November 1. Photo: Peel Regional Police.

Police said it is unknown at this time if both incidents have any connection.

No one was injured or harmed, and the chocolate bars were not consumed.

In a news release, a police spokesperson said officers are reminding parents and children to check through all Halloween candy before eating and to report any instances where they suspect the candy has been tampered with.