Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga

Halloween chocolate bars needles
Peel police said a needle was found in a second chocolate bar (left) in the Mississauga area. The first incident was reported on November 1. Photo: Peel Regional Police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 4, 2023 1:21 pm.

Last Updated November 4, 2023 1:33 pm.

Peel Regional Police are investigating a second report of a needle found lodged in a chocolate bar that was handed out while trick-or-treating in Mississauga.

Authorities said they believe that this “Aero” chocolate bar is from the Lorne Park area neighbourhood in the area of Indian Road and Indian Grove.

On November 1, a needle was found in a different “Oh Henry!” chocolate bar that investigators believe was handed out on Halloween in the area south of Mississauga Road between Portway Avenue and Gatley Road, now marking two reported incidents.

Halloween chocolate bars needles
Police said it is unknown at this time if both incidents have any connection.

No one was injured or harmed, and the chocolate bars were not consumed.

In a news release, a police spokesperson said officers are reminding parents and children to check through all Halloween candy before eating and to report any instances where they suspect the candy has been tampered with.  

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek
Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek

It will be a good few days for Toronto and GTA drivers when it comes to gas prices. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst with En-Pro International Inc., says the price of gas will drop three cents...

4h ago

Demonstrations in support of Gaza planned in at least two dozen Canadian cities
Demonstrations in support of Gaza planned in at least two dozen Canadian cities

OTTAWA — Demonstrations are set to take place in more than two dozen Canadian cities today, with participants expected to voice support for residents of the Gaza Strip and the deteriorating humanitarian...

43m ago

'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera
'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera

Residents of a south Brampton neighbourhood say they're distressed and concerned for their safety as thieves have been breaking into homes at all hours of the day and stealing vehicles. Concerned...

19h ago

Clocks to 'fall back' Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians
Clocks to 'fall back' Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians

Most Canadians will be turning their clocks back by an hour early Sunday morning. Daylight time, which allows people to enjoy an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day, ends tomorrow morning and...

24m ago

