DEVELOPING

Dozens of unoccupied homes on fire in Vaughan

Black smoke and flames shooting into the early morning sky from Vaughan Fire
Black smoke and flames shooting into the early morning sky can be seen from a massive fire that has engulfed dozens of homes under construction in the area of Hwy. 27 and Rutherford Rd. in Vaughan on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. PHOTO COURTESY GIOVANNI SIMONE

By John Marchesan

Posted November 5, 2023 7:03 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2023 7:31 am.

Firefighters are battling a massive fire that has engulfed three dozen structures in Vaughan.

York police tell CityNews between 30 and 40 unoccupied units under construction are on fire in the area of Highway 27 and Rutherford Road.

As many as 12 fire trucks are on the scene battling the blaze. Fire officials say a number of the homes are completely engulfed and are not likely salvageable

Photo courtesy Giovanni Simone

Multiple homes in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported thus far.

Listen to CityNews 680 for the latest.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure
No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure

OTTAWA — Canadians awaiting word on when they can leave the war-torn Gaza Strip by crossing into Egypt still don't appear to have the green light to begin their journey home. Global Affairs Canada had...

3h ago

Clocks 'fall back' Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians
Clocks 'fall back' Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians

Most Canadians will be turning their clocks back by an hour early Sunday morning. Daylight time, which allows people to enjoy an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day, ends tomorrow morning and...

10h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...
Many vets in Canada facing extreme burnout, declining mental health
Many vets in Canada facing extreme burnout, declining mental health

Veterinarians in Canada say they are experiencing extreme burnout and plummeting mental health due to staff shortages, a booming number of animal patients and the round-the-clock stress of the job. Neil...

5m ago

Top Stories

No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure
No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure

OTTAWA — Canadians awaiting word on when they can leave the war-torn Gaza Strip by crossing into Egypt still don't appear to have the green light to begin their journey home. Global Affairs Canada had...

3h ago

Clocks 'fall back' Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians
Clocks 'fall back' Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians

Most Canadians will be turning their clocks back by an hour early Sunday morning. Daylight time, which allows people to enjoy an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day, ends tomorrow morning and...

10h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...
Many vets in Canada facing extreme burnout, declining mental health
Many vets in Canada facing extreme burnout, declining mental health

Veterinarians in Canada say they are experiencing extreme burnout and plummeting mental health due to staff shortages, a booming number of animal patients and the round-the-clock stress of the job. Neil...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian supporters are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, in one of the largest rallies Toronto has seen since the start of the war. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

12h ago

2:54
Blinken rejects ceasefire calls from Arab counterparts
Blinken rejects ceasefire calls from Arab counterparts

As international pressure mounts to ease the civilian suffering in Gaza, Caryn Ceolin with why the U.S. secretary of state says he’s refusing calls from his Arab counterparts for a ceasefire.

13h ago

2:28
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction

The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

2:41
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit

Besides not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues surrounding their conduct and the way they treat the unit. Dilshad Burman has more.
2:20
Royal Winter Agricultural Fair lands in Toronto
Royal Winter Agricultural Fair lands in Toronto

Thousands of cute and furry animals are in Toronto for the annual Royal Fair. Faiza Amin gives you a preview of the event that kicked off with a ceremony.
More Videos