Dozens of unoccupied homes on fire in Vaughan

Firefighters are battling a massive fire that has engulfed three dozen structures in Vaughan.

York police tell CityNews between 30 and 40 unoccupied units under construction are on fire in the area of Highway 27 and Rutherford Road.

As many as 12 fire trucks are on the scene battling the blaze. Fire officials say a number of the homes are completely engulfed and are not likely salvageable

Multiple homes in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported thus far.

