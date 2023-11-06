Hamilton transit workers give strike notice for early Thursday

The union representing more than 900 Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) drivers, mechanics and other workers has given a Thursday strike deadline after rejecting the City of Hamilton’s latest contract offer.

“Our members were infuriated with the latest proposal as it falls short of inflationary pressures and the cost of living,” a news release issued by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 107 president Eric Tuck late Sunday.

The statement said members voted 94 per cent against the City’s offer, which was described as a “final” one by municipal officials. If a strike occurs, it would begin at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

The union’s statement said a proposed 3.2-per-cent wage increase doesn’t “address the shortfalls” facing members, arguing non-union staff saw double-digit boosts. It also pointed to higher wages being paid at nearby transit agencies such as MiWay in Mississauga and Brampton Transit.

“Our expertise and skills are in demand, and we refuse to be left behind while bureaucrats benefit with record raises and the ability to work from home two to three days a week. Our transit workers were on the frontlines during the pandemic and we don’t have the luxury of working from home,” Tuck wrote.

The statement said the union is looking for a four-per-cent base increase and “a market adjustment that is reflective of the market we are living in.”

Carlyle Khan, the municipality’s acting city manager, told reporters during a news conference Monday afternoon that a strike would mean a loss of all scheduled HSR bus services. DARTS accessible transit services would not be affected.

Should a strike occur, Khan encouraged people to carpool, walk, cycle or work from home. When asked by reporters what the City of Hamilton will do to help people who wouldn’t be able to travel, Khan said they’re looking at ways to help but there weren’t any concrete ways provided during Monday’s update.

“We would like to apologize to our transit customers and the community partners for the inconvenience that we know this will cause,” Khan said, adding the City is committed to a “fair” deal for workers and taxpayers.

He called the City’s offer “fair” and consistent with other union deals.

Lora Fontana, the City of Hamilton’s human resources executive director, said transit workers would earn up to $80,000 not counting overtime by the final year of the agreement. She said it would make them third for wages behind MiWay and Brampton Transit. The wages relative to TTC and GO Transit rates weren’t included in the comparison.

Fontana said the non-union increases came after Hamilton city council approved a policy to make sure their wages were at the mid-point of compensation at comparable municipalities. She said City staff might be able to move certain parts of the final offer, but that “they are at the end of what we are able to offer.”

She said talks between the City of Hamilton and ATU Local 107 were set to resume on Tuesday.