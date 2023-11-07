Residential school records released day before archbishop testifies at Senate

In July, the Senate committee issued an interim report alongside the Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites associated with Indian Residential Schools, Kimberly Murray, that found some governments and churches continue to withhold records about residential schools and associated sites. Murray speaks at a news conference in Ottawa June 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 7, 2023 1:50 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 1:56 pm.

OTTAWA — A Catholic archdiocese that includes parts of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario released long-awaited residential schools records this week.

The news comes as religious leaders face accusations they are keeping information about the largely church-run institutions secret.

Archbishop Murray Chatlain says the Keewatin-Le Pas archdiocese gave the documents to the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation on Monday.

That was one day before his testimony at a Senate committee that is studying the withholding of records.

Chatlain says an archdiocese staff member found a box of files containing some residential school lists in 2021, and they agreed to digitize the records in consultation with the national centre.

But he says copies had been shared only with a local historical society to date, and the records didn’t make their way to the centre until Monday.

A report from Kimberly Murray, Ottawa’s special interlocutor for missing children and unmarked graves, said this summer that some governments and churches continue to withhold records about residential schools and associated sites.

Senators have been hearing from experts and pressing religious leaders on why that is the case, and why some residential school staff members who are still alive haven’t been made available to share details about their experiences.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies
Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies

Police say they have taken down a notorious street gang in Brampton that was actively recruiting young people to commit violent armed robberies and carjackings in the region. Peel Regional Police unveiled...

1h ago

Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto
Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime and have charged a man with assault following a rally held in the city's downtown core over the weekend. Authorities were called to the Yonge...

43m ago

Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto
Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face without provocation in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood. Authorities said the woman was in the Church Street and...

1h ago

Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas
Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas

A woman in her 80s is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dundas Street East near Bond Street just after...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies
Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies

Police say they have taken down a notorious street gang in Brampton that was actively recruiting young people to commit violent armed robberies and carjackings in the region. Peel Regional Police unveiled...

1h ago

Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto
Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime and have charged a man with assault following a rally held in the city's downtown core over the weekend. Authorities were called to the Yonge...

43m ago

Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto
Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face without provocation in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood. Authorities said the woman was in the Church Street and...

1h ago

Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas
Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas

A woman in her 80s is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dundas Street East near Bond Street just after...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.

21h ago

1:30
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial

Donald Trump takes the stand in his own defence at a civil fraud trial in New York. Laura Aguirre with a contentious day of testimony.

21h ago

1:57
An opportunity to commemorate death and grief
An opportunity to commemorate death and grief

The Good Mourning Festival is back to offer Torontonians a space to share in experiences of death and grief while also celebrating Mexican and Latin American culture.

22h ago

2:14
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.
1:59
Veterans' Week ceremony remembers Muslim and Indigenous soldiers
Veterans' Week ceremony remembers Muslim and Indigenous soldiers

Mubarak Mosque in Brampton hosted a ceremony on Sunday to commemorate Muslim and Indigenous soldiers who fought for our freedom during World War I and World War II. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

More Videos