Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Toronto courts
Toronto Police Court Services vehicle at University Avenue courthouse. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 17, 2024 11:01 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2024 11:25 am.

A third girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto’s downtown core.

The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee’s death, entered her plea in court Monday morning. A fourth girl is expected to enter her plea later on Monday.

Two other girls, who were also 13 at the time, have since pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Lee was swarmed by the group and stabbed just after midnight on Dec. 18, 2022, in the area of York Street, University Avenue and Front Street West. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Eight teenage girls — three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds — were initially charged with second-degree murder in Lee’s death. Police said the teen girls met on social media and assembled in downtown Toronto, where they were first involved in another criminal but “non-assaultive” incident. 

Kenneth Lee
Kenneth Lee, 59, of Toronto, was fatally stabbed near York Street, University Avenue and Front Street West on Dec. 18, 2022. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

“It’s our belief that their purpose was to remove property from him and a companion that he was with,” Det. Sgt. Terry Browne said early on in the investigation. “It’s our belief it was a liquor bottle. During that altercation, they used a sort of group gathering to attack the victim.”

The accused have not been identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) provisions because they are all under 18. The YCJA states that the fact that youth are still maturing must be accounted for in the prosecution of crimes. It also emphasizes rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Lee’s family has previously spoken out against the protection provided by the act, arguing the law does not help victims or the public. 

Related:

A relative described Lee as a “kind soul with a heart of gold.” Community members have said the quiet man from Hong Kong was trying to defend a friend before the attack.

Lee’s family has said he was in the homeless shelter system after falling on tough times but was making an effort to get his life back on track.

“… Ken was a kind soul with a heart of gold. He was not in the system due to alcohol or drug abuse,” read a statement from Lee’s family. “He was a man with pride who had fallen and wanted to learn to stand up on his own, knowing that he always had his family behind him. Maybe in due time, we will share more with you.”

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

15h ago

Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds
Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds

Weeks after CityNews was first to report on the postponement of a popular music festival, more fans are speaking out as they wait to get back money they paid for tickets. Ryan Leverton, who lives in...

Speakers Corner

11m ago

Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim
Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim

A man from Vaughan is facing numerous charges in a child luring investigation that involved a 12-year-old victim, York Regional Police said. Authorities launched an investigation in April, alleging...

2h ago

Suspects sought after dog shot and injured north of Toronto
Suspects sought after dog shot and injured north of Toronto

York Regional Police are searching for suspects after a dog was shot and seriously injured outside of a residence in Whitchurch-Stouffville. Officers were called to the residence, located in the McCowan...

1h ago

Top Stories

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

15h ago

Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds
Fans of postponed 'Hot In Toronto' festival still wait for refunds

Weeks after CityNews was first to report on the postponement of a popular music festival, more fans are speaking out as they wait to get back money they paid for tickets. Ryan Leverton, who lives in...

Speakers Corner

11m ago

Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim
Vaughan man charged in child luring case involving 12-year-old victim

A man from Vaughan is facing numerous charges in a child luring investigation that involved a 12-year-old victim, York Regional Police said. Authorities launched an investigation in April, alleging...

2h ago

Suspects sought after dog shot and injured north of Toronto
Suspects sought after dog shot and injured north of Toronto

York Regional Police are searching for suspects after a dog was shot and seriously injured outside of a residence in Whitchurch-Stouffville. Officers were called to the residence, located in the McCowan...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts

The Canada Border Services Agency has deployed a mobile x-ray scanner to help check shipping containers for stolen vehicles in response to soaring auto theft incidents.

12h ago

2:07
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend

Carl Lam has more on hot and humid weather set to arrive in the Greater Toronto Area.

15h ago

2:27
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players about the special moment they had on the field with their kids for Father's Day.

19h ago

2:28
Heat and humidity set to take over next week
Heat and humidity set to take over next week

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-20s. Warmer, muggy weather is on the way for the start of the week.
1:08
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough

Police said the teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, was taken to another hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting took place in the area of Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.
More Videos