Canada Border Services Agency mobile x-ray scanner sent to GTA in response to auto thefts

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) mobile x-ray truck is seen in Mississauga.
A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) mobile x-ray truck is seen in Mississauga. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 16, 2024 9:17 pm.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has deployed a new, mobile x-ray scanning machine to the Greater Toronto Area as part of an effort to crack down on the soaring number of auto thefts.

Officials unveiled the $3.5-million unit during a news conference at the CBSA’s regional headquarters in Mississauga Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said in a statement the mobile x-ray unit was bought as part of a national plan to combat auto theft which partly relies on “non-intrusive inspection technology.”

“Auto theft is impacting Canadians, particularly in our urban centres. It increasingly involves organized crime groups, who are using the proceeds of those thefts to fund other illegal activities,” the statement said.

The statement didn’t provide details on how long the unit would remain in the Greater Toronto Area, where specifically it would be deployed and how often it would be used.

The announcement comes nearly three weeks after Peel Regional Police officers announced 369 stolen vehicles worth $33.2 million were recovered as part of Project Odyssey.

Related:

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said Peel Regional Police officers recovered more than 3,000 stolen vehicles in 2023.

“Organized criminal networks have recognized that stealing cars [is] low risk and high reward. In Peel, we have also recognized that and we are doing more in that space to make it higher risk and lower reward,” he said on May 27.

“Our community and our police service will not tolerate it and to be quite honest we’re tired of it.”

An analysis of police data from across the country found more than 70,000 cars were stolen last year, according to a report prepared by insurance fraud prevention group Équité Association for the federal government’s February summit.

It found that between 2021 and 2023, the number of stolen vehicles surged 48 per cent in Ontario, 58 per cent in Quebec and 34 per cent in Atlantic Canada.

Meanwhile, the Insurance Bureau of Canada paid out a record of around $1.5 billion in claims last year. Insurers have said the majority of vehicles are being stolen from Ontario and Quebec and exported through the Port of Montreal.

Police say while as many as one-third of stolen vehicles are being resold within Canada, a majority are ferried out of the country by organized crime rings, often in containers bound for Africa and the Middle East.

So far in 2024, CBSA officials said more than 1,300 stolen vehicles were found at ports and railyards and 452 of those vehicles were recoveredin the GTA.

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

1h ago

Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police
Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from the Leaside Bridge onto a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police...

5h ago

St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire

Parishioners gathered in the parking lot of St. Anne's Anglican Church for an outdoor service on Sunday, one week after the national historic site was destroyed in a devastating fire. The service was...

9h ago

Toronto police reunite child found near Caledonia Road with parents
Toronto police reunite child found near Caledonia Road with parents

Toronto police officers say the young boy has been reunited with his parents after he was found alone Sunday afternoon.

2h ago

Top Stories

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

1h ago

Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police
Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from the Leaside Bridge onto a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police...

5h ago

St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire

Parishioners gathered in the parking lot of St. Anne's Anglican Church for an outdoor service on Sunday, one week after the national historic site was destroyed in a devastating fire. The service was...

9h ago

Toronto police reunite child found near Caledonia Road with parents
Toronto police reunite child found near Caledonia Road with parents

Toronto police officers say the young boy has been reunited with his parents after he was found alone Sunday afternoon.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players about the special moment they had on the field with their kids for Father's Day.

6h ago

2:28
Heat and humidity set to take over next week
Heat and humidity set to take over next week

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-20s. Warmer, muggy weather is on the way for the start of the week.
2:50
Finishing touches on jaw-dropping roof project
Finishing touches on jaw-dropping roof project

One of Canada's more iconic buildings has completed a technical feat of replacing what was once one of the largest PVC roofs in the country. David Zura explains how and why the stakes were especially high.

1:08
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough

Police said the teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, was taken to another hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting took place in the area of Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.

22h ago

2:33
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA

The number of condo units for sale in the GTA have hit record highs but buyers are not biting. Shauna Hunt with a look at why the market appears to be flatlining

More Videos