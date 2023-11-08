Toronto man charged after traffic stop leads to Niagara police seizing $20,000 in fentanyl

A Toronto man is facing drug-related charges after Niagara police say they located over 100 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Officers were on patrol in the King Street and Third Street area in Welland, Ont. just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday when they pulled over a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

Niagara police said during the traffic stop the driver exited their vehicle and became argumentative with an officer.

It’s alleged the driver couldn’t produce proper photo identification and only verbally provided his name when prompted.

Investigators said the man’s verbal name did not match the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) database, and he was arrested at the scene.

Police searched the suspect’s vehicle, which resulted in the recovery of 103.2 grams of suspected fentanyl. Officers also noted that a photo ID belonging to the driver was recovered, confirming the name previously provided was false.

On Wednesday, the man was identified as 35-year-old Jama Nasir of Etobicoke. He’s facing several charges, including possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, disobeying an order of the court and obstructing a peace officer.

The accused remains in police custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for today.