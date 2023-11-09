HAPPENING NOW
Delays for passengers at Pearson Terminal 1 after travellers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Posted November 9, 2023 9:01 am.
Last Updated November 9, 2023 9:09 am.
Some passengers arriving at Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning are being forced to hold after an apparent mistake by airport staff.
The airport says people at Terminal 1 transborder are holding after arriving passengers were let through the wrong door.
“We will update as information becomes available,” Pearson said in a post on X.
One man posting to X says processing at U.S. customs has been stopped after unauthorized people arriving on a domestic flight were allowed beyond customs control.
CityNews has reached out to the airport authority for confirmation on the issue.
This is a developing story. More to come.