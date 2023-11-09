HAPPENING NOW

Delays for passengers at Pearson Terminal 1 after travellers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Passengers being held in Terminal 1 at Pearson airport on Nov. 9, 2023, after travellers were allowed through the wrong door
Passengers are being held in Terminal 1 at Pearson airport on Nov. 9, 2023, after travellers were allowed through the wrong door. (Photo: Pearson Airport/X)

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 9, 2023 9:01 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 9:09 am.

Some passengers arriving at Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning are being forced to hold after an apparent mistake by airport staff.

The airport says people at Terminal 1 transborder are holding after arriving passengers were let through the wrong door.

“We will update as information becomes available,” Pearson said in a post on X.

One man posting to X says processing at U.S. customs has been stopped after unauthorized people arriving on a domestic flight were allowed beyond customs control.

CityNews has reached out to the airport authority for confirmation on the issue.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Top Stories

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

One person is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatal shooting in an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the garage...

24m ago

Police to update investigation into fatal Greektown shooting
Police to update investigation into fatal Greektown shooting

Toronto police are set to provide an update on their investigation into a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around 3:30...

58m ago

No bus service in Hamilton starting today as transit workers strike
No bus service in Hamilton starting today as transit workers strike

Bus service is suspended in Hamilton starting Thursday with hundreds of transit workers now on strike. ATU Local 107, the union representing nearly 900 Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) workers, rejected...

1h ago

Should Trudeau step down? Who would take his place?
Should Trudeau step down? Who would take his place?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, for months now, recent polls have been terrible for the federal Liberals — and specifically so when it comes to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A recent survey found that...

49m ago

