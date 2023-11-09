Delays for passengers at Pearson Terminal 1 after travellers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Some passengers arriving at Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning are being forced to hold after an apparent mistake by airport staff.

The airport says people at Terminal 1 transborder are holding after arriving passengers were let through the wrong door.

“We will update as information becomes available,” Pearson said in a post on X.

Passengers at T1 transborder are holding this morning after arriving passengers were allowed to flow through the wrong door. We will update as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/a1DH9mns4w — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) November 9, 2023

One man posting to X says processing at U.S. customs has been stopped after unauthorized people arriving on a domestic flight were allowed beyond customs control.

CityNews has reached out to the airport authority for confirmation on the issue.

Pearson airport might want to open this door… pic.twitter.com/ddWWz8rBtN — Cliff Burgess (@CburgesCliff) November 9, 2023

This is a developing story. More to come.