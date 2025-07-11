2 teens charged, 13-year-old wanted in Muslim woman’s swarming in Oshawa

Two teenagers have been charged, and a 13-year-old boy is wanted, in the alleged attack of the owner of a Pizza Pizza in Oshawa after she tried to stop them from stealing cans of pop.

An 11-year-old male has also been identified as one of the suspects, but due to his age, he cannot be charged.

Durham police were first called to the pizza store at 199 Wentworth St. W. in Oshawa around 12:30 a.m. on July 2 for reports of an assault.

It’s alleged one of the suspects jumped behind the counter and attempted to take an item. The suspect was then confronted by the victim and a violent struggle ensued.

Police allege several other individuals then jumped behind the counter, swarmed and assaulted the victim.

A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl have been charged with assault causing bodily harm. A 13-year-old boy has been identified and is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, obstruct police and fail to comply with a release order.

One female suspect has yet to be identified. She’s described as Black with a thin build, long braids and between 12 and 15 years old. She was wearing a grey T-shirt, spandex grey pants and black sandals.

Durham police say the investigation is still ongoing, but say there is no evidence to indicate hate was an aggravating factor in the assault.

Ferry Bansal, an employee at the Pizza Pizza spoke with CityNews last week and said the victim, who is Muslim, had her hijab ripped off during the swarming.

The frightened employee said she didn’t hear any racial slurs being hurled during the assault but described the violent removal of her hijab as “totally racist.”

The victim, who Bansal said is in her 40s, was repeatedly punched and stomped and is recovering from her injuries at home.