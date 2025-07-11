2 teens charged, 13-year-old wanted in Muslim woman’s swarming in Oshawa

Screen grab from a video posted to social media showing an alleged attack against a Muslim woman at an Oshawa restaurant. X/NCCM

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 11, 2025 2:59 pm.

Last Updated July 11, 2025 3:02 pm.

Two teenagers have been charged, and a 13-year-old boy is wanted, in the alleged attack of the owner of a Pizza Pizza in Oshawa after she tried to stop them from stealing cans of pop.

An 11-year-old male has also been identified as one of the suspects, but due to his age, he cannot be charged.

Durham police were first called to the pizza store at 199 Wentworth St. W. in Oshawa around 12:30 a.m. on July 2 for reports of an assault.

It’s alleged one of the suspects jumped behind the counter and attempted to take an item. The suspect was then confronted by the victim and a violent struggle ensued.

Police allege several other individuals then jumped behind the counter, swarmed and assaulted the victim.

Related:

A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl have been charged with assault causing bodily harm. A 13-year-old boy has been identified and is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, obstruct police and fail to comply with a release order.

One female suspect has yet to be identified. She’s described as Black with a thin build, long braids and between 12 and 15 years old. She was wearing a grey T-shirt, spandex grey pants and black sandals.

Durham police say the investigation is still ongoing, but say there is no evidence to indicate hate was an aggravating factor in the assault.

Ferry Bansal, an employee at the Pizza Pizza spoke with CityNews last week and said the victim, who is Muslim, had her hijab ripped off during the swarming.

The frightened employee said she didn’t hear any racial slurs being hurled during the assault but described the violent removal of her hijab as “totally racist.”

The victim, who Bansal said is in her 40s, was repeatedly punched and stomped and is recovering from her injuries at home.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions starting...

3h ago

Report recommends Toronto create a year-round winter operations unit

Toronto's response to winter snow clearing does not meet the standard expected, and the city needs to create a year-round winter operations unit. That is just one of the recommendations being made to...

8m ago

PM Carney to meet with cabinet, premiers following Trump's latest tariff threat

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be meeting with his cabinet and Canada's premiers to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's new threat to slap 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods next month.  The...

21m ago

Montreal mother who allegedly abandoned 3-year-old daughter will remain behind bars, psychiatric evaluation ordered

The Montreal mother accused of abandoning her daughter, who was found alive on June 18 along a highway in Ontario, will remain behind bars after a judge refused to grant her bail on Friday at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield...

3h ago

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions starting...

3h ago

Report recommends Toronto create a year-round winter operations unit

Toronto's response to winter snow clearing does not meet the standard expected, and the city needs to create a year-round winter operations unit. That is just one of the recommendations being made to...

8m ago

PM Carney to meet with cabinet, premiers following Trump's latest tariff threat

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be meeting with his cabinet and Canada's premiers to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's new threat to slap 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods next month.  The...

21m ago

Montreal mother who allegedly abandoned 3-year-old daughter will remain behind bars, psychiatric evaluation ordered

The Montreal mother accused of abandoning her daughter, who was found alive on June 18 along a highway in Ontario, will remain behind bars after a judge refused to grant her bail on Friday at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:30
Body discovered off Highway 401, Toronto police investigating homicide

Toronto Police say they have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering.

7h ago

2:37
Some GO Transit riders frustrated with getting to and from Rogers Stadium

As Coldplay kicked off a concert run at the new Rogers Stadium at Downsview Park in Toronto, some GO Transit riders expressed frustration with service and in at least one instance a customer received an AI-generated response. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

0:44
Canada's Wonderland to debut Alpenfury

Canada's Wonderland will officially open AlpenFury, billed as the country’s tallest, fastest, and longest launch coaster.

0:55
Motorcyclist caught weaving through traffic reaching speeds over 200km/h

York Regional Police released aerial footage of a motorcyclist dangerously weaving through traffic before being arrested for reckless driving.
3:04
Scarborough softball leagues will be moved to make room for cricket pitch

Several slo-pitch and softball league members reached out to Speakers Corner. They’re upset they were not involved in the process to transform Scarborough’s Corvette Park where there are plans to build a cricket pitch. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos