RBC commits to racial equity audit after shareholder pressure

Royal Bank of Canada signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2023 3:51 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 3:56 pm.

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada has committed to racial equity audits after facing pressure from shareholders.

The bank says it will conduct a third-party audit of employment practices next year and another on business practices in 2025.

RBC spokesman Jeff Lanthier says the bank remains focused on identifying and helping to address barriers that can impede the success of Black, Indigenous and other racialized groups.

The bank’s announcement comes after it met this week with shareholder advocacy group SHARE and the British Columbia General Employees’ Union, which had together put forward a resolution at RBC’s annual general meeting calling for an audit that received 42 per cent shareholder approval.

Racial equity audits look to identify and fix practices that may negatively affect Indigenous peoples and communities of colour, and overall evaluates how well a company is addressing systemic racism.

The two groups also filed a similar resolution at BMO that got 37 per cent support, but SHARE say the bank has yet to publicly confirm whether it will conduct one.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov 10, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RY; TSX:BMO)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit

Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit. There were 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their...

30m ago

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on Airbnb. The troubles...

5h ago

Officer tickets TTC streetcar operator for blocking Toronto intersection during rush hour
Officer tickets TTC streetcar operator for blocking Toronto intersection during rush hour

Toronto police say while they stand behind an officer's decision to ticket a TTC streetcar operator for blocking an intersection during rush hour, traffic congestion should have been considered. A Toronto...

2h ago

Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has joined a growing call for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that continues to see growing civilian causalities. In a statement released Friday, Chow also called...

3h ago

Top Stories

More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit

Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit. There were 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their...

30m ago

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on Airbnb. The troubles...

5h ago

Officer tickets TTC streetcar operator for blocking Toronto intersection during rush hour
Officer tickets TTC streetcar operator for blocking Toronto intersection during rush hour

Toronto police say while they stand behind an officer's decision to ticket a TTC streetcar operator for blocking an intersection during rush hour, traffic congestion should have been considered. A Toronto...

2h ago

Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has joined a growing call for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that continues to see growing civilian causalities. In a statement released Friday, Chow also called...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row

Travel disruptions have been reported at Canada's busiest airport for a second day in a row. Shauna Hunt reports on the impact to travellers, and what officials say is causing the delays.

6h ago

2:39
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings

A woman trying to rent out her second bedroom says a minor address issue has caused several months of stress and lost earnings. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

2:31
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout

A Toronto pharmacist says distribution issues are hampering the Province's flu and COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Shauna Hunt with the issues and why supply has been a problem for some Ontario pharmacies.

23h ago

2:48
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices

University of Toronto students are once again speaking out about soaring prices of food on campus and a pay-by-weight system that they say is making it difficult to afford three meals a day. Dilshad Burman reports.
1:19
Montreal Police looking for suspects after two Jewish schools hit by gunfire
Montreal Police looking for suspects after two Jewish schools hit by gunfire

Montreal Police say they have began an investigation after two Jewish schools were shot at overnight. Gareth Madoc-Jones with the latest.

21h ago

More Videos