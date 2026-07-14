Significant delays and even some cancellations left GO Transit riders waiting to get home Tuesday evening.

Photos from Union Station in Toronto show crowds of people standing shoulder-to-shoulder watching information screens, waiting to see when their train leaves.

Metrolinx says the heat wave means trains have to run slower and that service has been modified due to track conditions.

Delays up to an hour were reported on some of the lines, while some trains were canceled altogether.

Scorching temperatures reached 36 C on Tuesday and Environment Canada says the prolonged heat will last until Thursday or Friday for areas near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

On top of the brutal heat, Southern Ontario is also under a yellow-level warning for poor air quality that will last all night and through Wednesday.