3 charged in Richmond Hill armed carjacking

A photo of a York Regional Police cruiser.
A photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. Photo courtesy: York Regional Police/file.

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted November 10, 2023 10:45 am.

York police and Provincial Carjacking Task Force (PCJTF) investigators have charged three suspects and recovered a stolen vehicle following a carjacking in Richmond Hill.

On Saturday at approximately 1 a.m., a carjacking occurred at a residence in the area of Weldrick Road East and Strathearn Avenue.

Two suspects confronted the victim as he drove into the garage of his home, while a third suspect waited in a separate vehicle. The suspects demanded the victim’s cell phone and keys to his BMW X6 while threatening him with a knife, then left the area speeding in both vehicles.

The PCJTF was notified and an investigation began, and on Sunday the suspects were observed operating the stolen
BMW X6 in tandem with a Tesla.

The driver of the Tesla was arrested and found with a large amount of cash and multiple car keys, including a key for the stolen BMW X6. During the arrest of the other suspects, one intentionally drove towards an investigator. There were no injuries.

Wahidullah Wahidullah, 22, of Toronto, Nazir Hakimi, 30, of Toronto and Muhamma Rahman, 18, of Toronto were all charged.

At the time of arrest, Wahidullah was wearing an ankle bracelet and was on a release order for similar offences, and on probation for previous, unrelated charges. Hakimi was in possession of narcotics and a replica firearm was located in his vehicle.

Charges include robbery with an offensive weapon, dangerous operation, flight from police officer, posession of a controlled substance, and failure to comply with probation among others.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in rental bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in rental bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on a popular web platform. The...

6m ago

'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row
'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row

It was a second straight morning of travel chaos for people flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday. Airport officials confirmed a security problem caused delays at Terminal 1...

58m ago

Toronto Public Library says sensitive data may have been exposed in cybersecurity incident
Toronto Public Library says sensitive data may have been exposed in cybersecurity incident

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says sensitive data may have been "exposed" as a result of an ongoing cybersecurity incident that knocked down its website two weeks ago. TPL says they have filed a...

updated

1m ago

Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M
Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M

Toronto police have charged a 19-year-old in a series of early-morning home invasions, with investigators alleging the total value of damages and property taken was over $1 million. Investigators said...

7m ago

Top Stories

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in rental bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in rental bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on a popular web platform. The...

6m ago

'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row
'Security issue' causes delays at Pearson's Terminal 1 for second day in a row

It was a second straight morning of travel chaos for people flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday. Airport officials confirmed a security problem caused delays at Terminal 1...

58m ago

Toronto Public Library says sensitive data may have been exposed in cybersecurity incident
Toronto Public Library says sensitive data may have been exposed in cybersecurity incident

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says sensitive data may have been "exposed" as a result of an ongoing cybersecurity incident that knocked down its website two weeks ago. TPL says they have filed a...

updated

1m ago

Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M
Man, 19, charged in Toronto home invasions, value of damages and stolen property worth $1.3M

Toronto police have charged a 19-year-old in a series of early-morning home invasions, with investigators alleging the total value of damages and property taken was over $1 million. Investigators said...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Crews battle 5-alarm fire in Toronto’s west end
Crews battle 5-alarm fire in Toronto’s west end

Fire crews battled a massive fire at an industrial building. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on the fire investigation.

13h ago

2:31
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout

A Toronto pharmacist says distribution issues are hampering the Province's flu and COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Shauna Hunt with the issues and why supply has been a problem for some Ontario pharmacies.

17h ago

2:48
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices

University of Toronto students are once again speaking out about soaring prices of food on campus and a pay-by-weight system that they say is making it difficult to afford three meals a day. Dilshad Burman reports.

18h ago

0:50
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard

A man has been shot and killed in a parking garage near Yonge and Gerrard. Toronto Police say they believe the shooting is targeted. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

More Videos