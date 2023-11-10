3 charged in Richmond Hill armed carjacking

York police and Provincial Carjacking Task Force (PCJTF) investigators have charged three suspects and recovered a stolen vehicle following a carjacking in Richmond Hill.

On Saturday at approximately 1 a.m., a carjacking occurred at a residence in the area of Weldrick Road East and Strathearn Avenue.

Two suspects confronted the victim as he drove into the garage of his home, while a third suspect waited in a separate vehicle. The suspects demanded the victim’s cell phone and keys to his BMW X6 while threatening him with a knife, then left the area speeding in both vehicles.

The PCJTF was notified and an investigation began, and on Sunday the suspects were observed operating the stolen

BMW X6 in tandem with a Tesla.

The driver of the Tesla was arrested and found with a large amount of cash and multiple car keys, including a key for the stolen BMW X6. During the arrest of the other suspects, one intentionally drove towards an investigator. There were no injuries.

Wahidullah Wahidullah, 22, of Toronto, Nazir Hakimi, 30, of Toronto and Muhamma Rahman, 18, of Toronto were all charged.

At the time of arrest, Wahidullah was wearing an ankle bracelet and was on a release order for similar offences, and on probation for previous, unrelated charges. Hakimi was in possession of narcotics and a replica firearm was located in his vehicle.

Charges include robbery with an offensive weapon, dangerous operation, flight from police officer, posession of a controlled substance, and failure to comply with probation among others.