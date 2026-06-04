Toronto’s East-West Water Shuttle Pilot launching on Friday

A pilot program is testing the feasibility of expanded water-based transit along the harbourfront, starting with an east-west shuttle covering a three-stop, four kilometre stretch of the city’s downtown waterfront in 30 minutes.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 4, 2026 3:53 pm.

Toronto’s  East-West Water Shuttle Pilot program will be open to the public starting this Friday, just in time for FIFA World Cup 2026 to kick off next week.

Arriving on one of the shuttle vessels, City of Toronto, Waterfront Toronto and Toronto Port Authority officials announced the launch at a media preview event on Thursday at the shuttle’s Ookwemin Minising stop at Biidaasige Park.

The pilot is a collaborative effort between all three agencies and will be operated by York Bay Marine Services.

City of Toronto, Waterfront Toronto and Toronto Port Authority officials pose for a photo at the launch of Toronto’s new east-west shuttle. CITYNEWS/David Zura

The CEO of Waterfront Toronto told reporters that work on the pilot project has been ongoing for several years, which included a feasibility study, and Friday’s launch is the culmination of all that work.

“This water shuttle … connects destinations and it reconnects us to the lake itself. It’s another step in our evolution from being a city by the water to truly becoming a city on the water,” said George Zegarac.

“It’s about experiencing the city differently and discovering the waterfront in a different way.

Along with the Ookwemin Minising, the shuttle will serve two other stops – a central one at the Yonge slip and one on the west end of the waterfront at the Portland slip, just east of Bathurst Street.

The ride from end-to-end will take around 30 minutes and cost a flat fee of $15, not inclusive of taxes. It will run seven days a week, every hour, starting at 11:00 a.m. on the west end and 11:30 a.m. on the east end. There is also the option to increase service if there is greater demand.

Water shuttle pilot map
The East-West water shuttle pilot will serve three stops. HANDOUT/Waterfront Toronto

Chris Glaisek, Chief Planning and Design Officer for Waterfront Toronto said the pilot is a result of “extensive research and planning,” but it’s a stepping stone to more ambitious plans.

“It is a first step towards what we hope will eventually grow into a more robust sea bus system that connects into the greater transit system in the city,” he said.

Mayor Olivia Chow said the pilot will be no cost to the City and is part of the larger strategy to make the waterfront more accessible, along with the Waterfront East LRT.

“Toronto‘s waterfront has always been one of our greatest assets and today we make it a little bit easier to enjoy,” she said.

Related:

Along with the launch of a new service, the pilot project will provide learnings and insights that will inform “the future of waterfront mobility,” said RJ Steenstra, the President and CEO of the Toronto Port Authority.

“The most successful harbours around the world are those that balance economics, recreational, environmental and cultural uses, transforming former industrial spaces into thriving, inclusive destinations – and that is exactly the future we are working towards here in Toronto,” he said.

The shuttle will run from June to September and will initially operate for a three-year term. 

A photographer takes a picture of City of Toronto, Waterfront Toronto and Toronto Port Authority officials arriving at Biidaasige Park to launch the city's east-west water shuttle on June 4, 2026. CITYNEWS/David Zura
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

SIU charges Toronto police officer with numerous sexual offences against girl under 16

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it has charged a Toronto police officer with multiple criminal offences against a female youth. In a release Thursday, the SIU said the alleged offences against...

47m ago

Person with replica firearm arrested in Jane and Finch area, hold and secures lifted

A suspect has been arrested following reports of a person with a gun in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood, Toronto police say. Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Hullmar Drive shortly...

37m ago

Carney says Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport expansion consultation coming, no project opinion yet

Prime Minister Mark Carney didn't release additional details on the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport consultation itself yet.

2h ago

2 major auto-theft rings in Oakville busted, more than 100 vehicles involved: Halton police

Halton Regional Police officers say they've charged four people in two separate auto theft investigations in Burlington and Oakville.

6h ago

Top Stories

SIU charges Toronto police officer with numerous sexual offences against girl under 16

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it has charged a Toronto police officer with multiple criminal offences against a female youth. In a release Thursday, the SIU said the alleged offences against...

47m ago

Person with replica firearm arrested in Jane and Finch area, hold and secures lifted

A suspect has been arrested following reports of a person with a gun in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood, Toronto police say. Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Hullmar Drive shortly...

37m ago

Carney says Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport expansion consultation coming, no project opinion yet

Prime Minister Mark Carney didn't release additional details on the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport consultation itself yet.

2h ago

2 major auto-theft rings in Oakville busted, more than 100 vehicles involved: Halton police

Halton Regional Police officers say they've charged four people in two separate auto theft investigations in Burlington and Oakville.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Toronto launches East-West water shuttle pilot program

A pilot program is testing the feasibility of expanded water-based transit along the harbourfront, starting with an east-west shuttle covering a three-stop, four kilometre stretch of the city’s downtown waterfront in 30 minutes.

4h ago

1:12
Ford government increases fines up to $25K for illegal ticket resellers

Amid Ontario's crackdown on ticket resellers, the Ford government announced they will be increasing the maximum fine from $10,000 to $25,000.

4h ago

0:28
Gardiner to undergo emergency repairs, expect lane closures

City of Toronto staff say they need to temporarily close some of the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway near the Humber River due to the need for emergency road work.

7h ago

2:10
Ontarians name the top 10 worst roads in the province

Ontarians have delivered their verdict — and for the third time, Barton Street East in Hamilton has been voted the Worst Road in Ontario, according to the 2026 CAA Worst Roads campaign

5h ago

0:50
Husband and wife found guilty in the murder of their neighbour in Liberty Village

A Toronto jury on Wednesday found a man and his wife guilty in connection with the murder of their Liberty Village neighbour, 53-year-old filmmaker, Reeyaz Habib.

7h ago

More Videos