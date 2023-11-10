‘Security issue’ causes delays at Pearson’s Terminal 1 for second day in a row

It appears to be a second straight day of travel chaos for people flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday morning.

Airport officials confirmed a security problem caused delays at Terminal 1 and several travellers are reported that the issue is impacting flights headed to the U.S.

“There is a non-urgent security issue causing longer than usual wait times at T1 security,” said Toronto Pearson on X at 7:18 a.m. “We will update as more information becomes available.”

A short time later, Pearson said the issue had been resolved and normal operations were resuming.

Passengers are being advised to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport. The airport’s departure list shows several delayed flights to the U.S.

The security issue has been resolved, and normal operations will resume shortly. As always, please check the status of your flight before coming to the airport: https://t.co/b2onT4RS3b https://t.co/QywDxAd1Ke — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) November 10, 2023

The airport said domestic and international flights at Terminal 1, and all Terminal 3 gates remained unaffected during the issue.

CityNews received news tips from travellers who claimed that U.S. customs in Terminal 1 had stopped processing passengers. A second person posted to X saying they work at the airport and “Terminal 1 is in lockdown for the second day in a row.”

Thousands of passengers flying to the U.S. were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member.

The Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA) confirmed the disruption was caused by a ground handler contracted to an airline who directed passengers arriving on a domestic flight into a restricted area beyond U.S. customs.

An aviation source told CityNews it was a Lynx Air flight and a contracted ground worker who guided passengers into the wrong area on Thursday.

This is a developing story. More to come.